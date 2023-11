Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Farmington Fire Chief Bill Hellard, a member of Farmington United Methodist Church, delivers meals to go on Thanksgiving Day at the church. The church gave out 130 meals to 28 families that morning. See more on Page 3A.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Farmington Fire Chief Bill Hellard, a member of Farmington United Methodist Church, delivers meals to go on Thanksgiving Day at the church. The church gave out 130 meals to 28 families that morning. See more on Page 3A.