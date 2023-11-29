A volunteer and a recipient

FARMINGTON -- Kady Bright of Fayetteville uses the food pantry at Farmington United Methodist Church but she also volunteers with it to give back to others.

Bright volunteered with the church's annual Feast-to-Go for Thanksgiving Day and after volunteering she took several meals home for her own family. Bright is a single mother with three children, ages 14, 12 and 9.

"The cost of living continues to rise and raises are not keeping up," Bright said. "Without the food pantry, I would not be able to pay my bills. As a single person, it's hard. I'm making the most money I've ever made in my life, and I'm still scraping by."

Bright said she volunteers so she is giving back as much as she is taking.

"It costs nothing but time and it's a small thing to give when I'm in their shoes also," she said.

The Methodist church sponsored its 8th annual Feast-to-Go on Thanksgiving Day for families to drive through and pick up their meals, which included turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, a roll and dessert.

The church gave away 130 meals serving 28 families. More than 30 people volunteered for the feast, with some cooking the food and others filling the containers and handing out the meals.

Church member Jeff Silva, who has coordinated the feast every year with his wife, Mary Jane Silva, said the church sees the need to provide meals to families.

"We also think it's important to give the meals on Thanksgiving Day," Silva said. "This way they can have it in the privacy of their own homes."

Bright said she appreciates what the church does through its food pantry and the Thanksgiving meals to go.

"A lot of people are wrapped up in their own things," Bright said. "They (the church) make you feel at home and that they care. It's genuine."

Crystal Wilson of Farmington is another person who picked up Thanksgiving meals on Nov. 23.

"It's wonderful. I can't thank them enough," Wilson said.