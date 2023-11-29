Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Amanda Thulin (left) and Megan Wood with Prairie Grove Public Library sort through many items of winter clothes, including gloves, hats and jackets, donated for the Mister Rogers' Neighborhood Sweater Drive hosted by Arkansas PBS. Library staff did not know what to expect from the drive and said they were overwhelmed by the support from area communities. The library is donating the items to Lifestyles of Fayetteville and Arkansas Support Network, both organizations that help children and adults with disabilities. Being neighborly