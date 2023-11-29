December Christmas calendar

Western Washington County has many community events planned for the Christmas season, including parades, pony rides, holiday markets and, of course, visits and photos with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. The following lists some of these events:

FARMINGTON

Farmington Holiday Market/Christmas Parade

The city of Farmington will celebrate Christmas with a holiday market and its annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 2. Theme for this year's parade is "Christmas Movies." Lineup for the parade is at 6 p.m. at the sports complex on Southwinds. Parade starts at 7 p.m., from the sports park, follows Southwinds before turning onto Cimarron Way in front of the Farmington Post Office and Farmington Library.

The holiday market will be open in the grassy field next to the library from 4-8 p.m., before and after the parade, and will feature various vendors offering gifts, crafts, holiday-themed goods and seasonal items. Santa will be available for photos after the parade.

Both events are sponsored by Farmington Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the city.

Farmington Cardinal Christmas Bazaar

The Farmington Cardinal Christmas Bazaar will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2, at Farmington Junior High. Admission is $3.

LINCOLN

Lincoln Christmas Parade

Lincoln's Christmas Parade, sponsored by Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, starts at at 4:45 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 9. Parade lineup is 4:30 p.m. at the middle school. The parade will go from the school and around the square, with Santa Claus riding on the fire truck at the end of the parade.

Christmas on the Square

The city of Lincoln will have its annual free Christmas on the Square from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 9. The event includes Christmas dinners that will be handed out at the library, goodie bags, pony rides and kettle corn. All activities and food are free to participants. Santa Claus also will be there for photos and to meet with children.

MORROW

Morrow Country Christmas

Morrow Country Christmas will be held 6-9 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 9, at Possum Holler Boutique, 17152 Mountain Road. The second annual event includes carriage rides, ponies, bounce houses, caroling, a chili dinner and Christmas lights. Santa Claus will be at the Morrow Fire Station for photos and hot cocoa.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Prairie Grove Christmas Tour of Homes

A new event, A Christmas Tour of Homes, will be held 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 9, in Prairie Grove. Tickets for $20 are available at Southern Mercantile, Daisies and Olives, Old School Vintage, and at the Prairie Grove Heritage Museum. The tour is sponsored by Heritage Museum and Prairie Grove Historical Society. Homes on the tour will be at these addresses: 216 W. Bush, 102 W. Bush, 202 E. Bush, 140 N. Neal, 201 Kate Smith and 603 N. Mock.

Prairie Grove Cocoa Crawl

Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce is once again hosting its Cocoa Crawl in downtown Prairie Grove. The crawl will be held 4-6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 9. Mugs for $5 each will go on sale at participating merchants at 4 p.m. These mugs serve as the ticket to sample cocoa at each participating stop.

Holiday Parade of Lights

Prairie Grove's Christmas parade, called the Holiday Parade of Lights, will start at 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 9. The parade starts at the middle school, follows Mock Street to turn east onto Buchanan and turns onto South Pittman Street next to Mock Park. Santa Claus will be available for visits and photos after the parade at the American Legion building. Register to participate in this year's parade by contacting [email protected].