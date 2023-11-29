How can I be sure where I stand with Jesus Christ

Thinking back to the late 60s, Richard Nixon was president of the United States. Bonanza and Gunsmoke were leading television shows.

In our homes, television networks (ABC, NBC, CBS) were the source of news and entertainment.

In our cars, AM radio was the source of music unless your car was equipped with an 8-track tape player.

As a teenager in the late 60s, "groovy" was a part of my limited vocabulary. Today, as an adult, I cannot recall the last time I said "groovy" about anything.

During my teenage years, the world was constantly changing with major events and trends impacting our future, such as the assassination of JFK, Apollo 11 moon landing, the Beatles, and of course, iconic sports cars such as the Mustang and Camaro.

Fifty-six years ago, in 1967 a popular song titled "How Can I be Sure" was performed by the 60s rock band, The Young Rascals.

These are the first few lines of the song -

"How can I be sure In a world that's constantly changing Where I stand with you?"

Listening to this song as a teenager I thought just as this song stated..." how can I be sure of anything in a world that's constantly changing?"

Today in 2023, you and I may wonder "how can we be sure of anything in a world that's constantly changing."

Two thousand years ago, Jesus Christ physically stepped onto this constantly changing world to give us confidence and hope.

It all started like this...

Luke 1 describes an event taking place involving a man named Zechariah and Gabriel, an angel of God.

Gabriel appeared to Zechariah and told him his prayers had been heard by God. His wife Elizabeth would give birth to a son. His name will be John.

Zechariah doubted the message and asked Gabriel, "How can I be sure" of what you say will happen? Because Zechariah doubted Gabriel, he lost his ability to speak until their son was born.

Six months later, Gabriel returned to Nazareth with a message for Mary, who was soon to be married to a man named Joseph.

The message from Gabriel to Mary was..."you will give birth to a son; his name will be Jesus...He will be called the Son of the Most High and his kingdom will never end."

Mary's reply to Gabriel was different than Zechariah's.

Zechariah doubted and questioned Gabriel, "How can I be sure of my wife giving birth to a son."

Mary asked Gabriel, "How will this be?"

Mary simply asked how all this was going to take place.

Gabriel reassured Mary, "The Holy Spirit will come on you, and the power of the Most High will overshadow you. The one to be born will be called the Son of God."

Mary's final reply to Gabriel was one we should consider. She said, "I am the Lord's servant, may your word to me be fulfilled."

Now back to the question in the 60s song, "how can I be sure in a world that's constantly changing?"

Today, we can't be sure of just about anything in this changing world.

But we can be sure of the fact Jesus Christ is our Savior, no matter how the world is changing.

You may wonder where you stand with other people in this world, but you never need to question where you stand with Jesus Christ.

If we accept Jesus Christ as our Savior, He will always be by our side. Joshua 1:9 reassures and encourages us, "Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go."

If we believe and place our faith in Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior, we never need to wonder where we stand with Him.

This is an encouragement to take a stand in belief and faith in the only source of hope and salvation from this changing, crazy crumbling mixed-up world, Jesus Christ.

Dennis R. Hixson of Fayetteville is a husband, father, teacher, business leader, author and mentor. Currently Dennis teaches adult Bible classes at Prairie Grove Christian Church. Send comments and questions to: [email protected].