Lincoln boys overpower Decatur 54-25

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader The Lincoln boys basketball team salutes the United States' flag during a performance of the National Anthem prior to taking the court during the Lincoln Turkey Classic Basketball Tournament hosted by the school at Wolfpack Arena. The Wolves defeated Decatur, 54-25, on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, prior to the Thanksgiving holiday break. LINCOLN -- Lincoln (6-0) remained undefeated while keeping Decatur (0-6) winless during a nonconference boys basketball meeting won by the Wolves 54-25 at Wolfpack Arena on Monday, Nov.