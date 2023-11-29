Lincoln boys put on basketball showcase

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Lincoln senior Paxton Price utilizes his lateral quickness to launch his 5-8 frame and tip a defensive rebound into the hands of senior teammate, Bryson Karber (left) before Siloam Springs sophomore Jayden Hooten can react. Price's teammates, junior Colt Cushing, junior Tre Campbell and senior Jace Birkes, collapsed into the paint after Siloam Springs put up a shot. The Wolves held their own on the boards and forged a 61-51 nonconference boys basketball win at home over the Class 5A Panthers in Wolfpack Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Lincoln senior Paxton Price utilizes his lateral quickness to launch his 5-8 frame and tip a defensive rebound into the hands of senior teammate, Bryson Karber (left) before Siloam Springs sophomore Jayden Hooten can react. Price's teammates, junior Colt Cushing, junior Tre Campbell and senior Jace Birkes, collapsed into the paint after Siloam Springs put up a shot. The Wolves held their own on the boards and forged a 61-51 nonconference boys basketball win at home over the Class 5A Panthers in Wolfpack Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Lincoln senior Paxton Price launches a 3-pointer from the corner while Siloam Springs' Stewart Schwaninger tries to get a hand in the face of the shooter. Price scored 4 points in the Wolves' 61-51 nonconference boys basketball victory over the Class 5A Panthers at home in Wolfpack Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Lincoln senior Paxton Price launches a 3-pointer from the corner while Siloam Springs' Stewart Schwaninger tries to get a hand in the face of the shooter. Price scored 4 points in the Wolves' 61-51 nonconference boys basketball victory over the Class 5A Panthers at home in Wolfpack Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Lincoln junior point-guard Tre Campbell throws a "no-look" pass cross-court during a fast break against Siloam Springs. The Wolves successfully got out into transition and scored consistently on the run during their 61-51 nonconference boys basketball win at home over the Class 5A Panthers in Wolfpack Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Lincoln junior point-guard Tre Campbell throws a "no-look" pass cross-court during a fast break against Siloam Springs. The Wolves successfully got out into transition and scored consistently on the run during their 61-51 nonconference boys basketball win at home over the Class 5A Panthers in Wolfpack Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Lincoln sophomore Cameron Renfroe blocks a shot by Siloam Springs' sophomore Jayden Hooten, robbing him of a bunny on a fast break. The Wolves' built a 56-28 lead going into the fourth quarter allowing second-year Lincoln coach Josh Ferrell to play his second and third string during the Wolves' resounding 61-51 nonconference boys basketball win at home over the Class 5A Panthers in Wolfpack Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Lincoln sophomore Cameron Renfroe blocks a shot by Siloam Springs' sophomore Jayden Hooten, robbing him of a bunny on a fast break. The Wolves' built a 56-28 lead going into the fourth quarter allowing second-year Lincoln coach Josh Ferrell to play his second and third string during the Wolves' resounding 61-51 nonconference boys basketball win at home over the Class 5A Panthers in Wolfpack Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader A Siloam Springs' ball-handler Lincoln decides to switch the dribble from his right to left hand when confronted by a back-court trap from Lincoln senior Jace Birkes and junior Tre Campbell during the Wolves' 61-51 nonconference boys basketball victory over the Class 5A Panthers at home in Wolfpack Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader A Siloam Springs' ball-handler Lincoln decides to switch the dribble from his right to left hand when confronted by a back-court trap from Lincoln senior Jace Birkes and junior Tre Campbell during the Wolves' 61-51 nonconference boys basketball victory over the Class 5A Panthers at home in Wolfpack Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Lincoln junior Colt Cushing lets a 3-ball fly while sophomore Kayden Job jockeys for position working the offensive glass. The pair combined for 20 points, Cushing had 5 and Job 15 in the Wolves' 61-51 nonconference boys basketball victory over Class 5A Siloam Springs in Wolfpack Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Lincoln junior Colt Cushing lets a 3-ball fly while sophomore Kayden Job jockeys for position working the offensive glass. The pair combined for 20 points, Cushing had 5 and Job 15 in the Wolves' 61-51 nonconference boys basketball victory over Class 5A Siloam Springs in Wolfpack Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Lincoln sophomore Kayden Job's ability to drive causes matchup problems for post players trying to guard him. Job scored 15 points to pace the Wolves in a 61-51 nonconference boys basketball victory over Class 5A Siloam Springs at home in Wolfpack Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Lincoln sophomore Kayden Job's ability to drive causes matchup problems for post players trying to guard him. Job scored 15 points to pace the Wolves in a 61-51 nonconference boys basketball victory over Class 5A Siloam Springs at home in Wolfpack Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Lincoln sophomore Kayden Job squares up to shoot a 3-pointer from the corner with a hand in his face. Job finished with a team-leading 15 points to go with strong rebounding, solid defense and several assists in an all-around performance as the Wolves dealt Siloam Springs a 61-51 nonconference boys basketball loss in Wolfpack Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Lincoln sophomore Kayden Job squares up to shoot a 3-pointer from the corner with a hand in his face. Job finished with a team-leading 15 points to go with strong rebounding, solid defense and several assists in an all-around performance as the Wolves dealt Siloam Springs a 61-51 nonconference boys basketball loss in Wolfpack Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Lincoln senior Paxton Price launches a 3-pointer from the corner while Siloam Springs' Stewart Schwaninger tries to get a hand in the face of the shooter. Price scored 4 points in the Wolves' 61-51 nonconference boys basketball victory over the Class 5A Panthers at home in Wolfpack Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023.



Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Lincoln junior point-guard Tre Campbell throws a "no-look" pass cross-court during a fast break against Siloam Springs. The Wolves successfully got out into transition and scored consistently on the run during their 61-51 nonconference boys basketball win at home over the Class 5A Panthers in Wolfpack Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023.



Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Lincoln sophomore Cameron Renfroe blocks a shot by Siloam Springs' sophomore Jayden Hooten, robbing him of a bunny on a fast break. The Wolves' built a 56-28 lead going into the fourth quarter allowing second-year Lincoln coach Josh Ferrell to play his second and third string during the Wolves' resounding 61-51 nonconference boys basketball win at home over the Class 5A Panthers in Wolfpack Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023.

