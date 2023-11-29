Meeting set with National Parks on Butterfield Trail

FAYETTEVILLE – The National Park Service trail staff and planners have scheduled three public planning meetings, one that will be here, about the Butterfield Overland National Historic Trail (NHT) in Arkansas.

The goals of these meetings are to meet the area stakeholders, build partnerships and gather ideas for how to promote and develop the trail and answer questions about what it means to have a Congressionally designated National Historic Trail in a community.

The meeting in Fayetteville will be 5-7 p.m., Thursday, November 30, at the Town Center, 15 West Mountain Street.

Marilyn Johnson Heifner, chair of Arkansas Butterfield Overland National Trail, urges all interested persons to come to the meeting with talk to National Parks representatives.

Other meetings in the state will be held in Fort Smith and Little Rock.

The Butterfield Overland NHT was designated by Congress in January 2023 and is administered by the National Park Service as a component of the National Trails System. It is 3,382 miles long, crosses seven states, and was designated to commemorate the impact the Butterfield Overland Mail service had on the shaping of the nation.

For more information, contact Marilyn Liles Johnson Heifner, president of the Butterfield National Historic Trail Association.

The BNHTA has been organized as a national association and will have 7 state chapters. The seven states are Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and California.

Locally, the group is collecting $25 yearly dues that will be divided between the national and your designated state chapter. Members may affiliate with the six other states for $10 each (that money will go to the state). State chapters will determine the use of funds.

Heifner stressed that if a person joins before December 31, 2023, you can be a charter member of the Butterfield National Historic Trails Association.

For questions, please contact Marilyn Heifner for more information, [email protected]