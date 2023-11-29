Oil painting finds new home at PG library

PRAIRIE GROVE -- A restored Edgar Alwin Payne oil painting donated to the city more than 60 years ago now has a permanent home at Prairie Grove Public Library.

The city also ordered a print of the painting so that it can be on display in the Prairie Grove Historic Museum. Mayor David Faulk presented the print to John Dillingham with Prairie Grove Historical Society at the council's Nov. 20 meeting.

Prairie Grove City Council spent several months this year discussing what to do with the painting, an oil on canvas artwork called "Alpine Slopes."

The painting has a connection to Prairie Grove because Payne, who became a landscape painter at an early age and devoted his life to it, spent part of his boyhood in Prairie Grove in the late 1800s. He traveled to California in 1909 and in 1918, made Laguna Beach his permanent home.

According to Elizabeth Dillingham with Prairie Grove Historical Society, Payne's grandfather was listed in the 1880 census in Prairie Grove and Payne was in Prairie Grove's 1900 census when he was 17 years old. Payne's parents were married in 1880 in Washington County.

The painting was donated to the city of Prairie Grove by Elsie Palmer Payne, widow of Edgar Payne, probably in 1962 during a ceremony at the Latta Barn at Prairie Grove Battlefield Park. The Woman's Club accepted the painting on behalf of the city at the ceremony. An old newspaper article about the donation said the painting was to be on permanent display at the park.

Later, battlefield park became part of the state park system and it was decided the painting was not related to the mission of the park. The painting was returned to the city and then relocated to the Women's Club building where it stayed for 19 years.

Prairie Grove officials did not know about the painting until they received a call in 2009 from an art gallery in San Francisco asking if the city still had the painting. After a search and some phone calls, the painting was discovered under some old papers in the Woman's Club Building on Neal Street. The city recovered the painting and crated it for safer storage.

City council members began discussing what to do about the painting this year after a collector of Edgar Payne work made an offer for $35,000 through a broker to purchase "Alpine Slopes."

The council turned down two offers from the collector and instead decided to pay to restore the painting and keep it for the city to honor the wishes of Payne's widow.

An appraisal of the painting by Shannon Mitchell with the International Society of Appraisers found the artwork to be valued at $12,000 in its deteriorated form and to be valued at $32,000 under the hypothetical condition of the painting being restored.

Mitchell's appraisal report said the painting was not dated and depicts a snowy alpine mountain scene under a blue sky with a small group of buildings or houses in the lower right foreground. The mountain landscape is not specifically identified but it's possible it may be a scene near Grindewald, Switzerland. Payne visited the Swiss and French Alps during 1922-23.

Payne was born in Washburn, Mo., in 1882 and died in Hollywood, Calif., in 1947. Information from the website, "Edgar Payne Gallery," says Payne was an early American impressionist who lived and painted in California and the Southwest. He was recognized as one of California's leading landscape artists and possessed a "reverence for nature" and especially loved the mountains.

Payne also traveled to Europe to paint subjects such as the Swiss Alps, Chioggia boats in Italy and Brittany boats in France.

Payne won numerous awards and exhibited and sold his paintings successfully throughout his career, according to the website.