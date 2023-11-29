Restaurant inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items. Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

Nov. 13

Cronuts Donuts

80 W. Main St., Farmington.

Priority violations: None. Priority foundation violations: None. Core violations: Excess liquid beverage mix was being stored in a cup without a lid in the back glass cooler.

Volcano Asian Bistro

169 W. Main St., Farmington.

Priority violations: Raw shrimps in the refrigerator were at 44 degrees and noodles in the refrigerator were at 45 degrees. Priority foundation violations: Sauce cups were on the counter and were not marked with a time removed from temperature control/time to discard. Multiple flies were in the facility. Core violations: A pan of noodles and a pan of raw beef were on the floor.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period: La Villa Mexican Restaurant, 111 W. Bean St., Lincoln.

NWA Democrat-Gazette