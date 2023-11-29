Showing cooperation

These kindergarten students at PG Elementary School were recognized for the character word cooperation: (back, left) Wyatt Adair, Hank Hutchens, Gideon Helmick, Carter Pinkley (front, left) Ophelia Baskin, Madison McDowell, Killian Sparkman, Miley Sherrell. Not pictured, Georgia Jones.
Submitted photos
These second graders at PG Elementary School were recognized for the character word cooperation: (left to right) Brandon Fitts, Acelyn Abram, Sophia Gutierez-Morales, Ava Albertson, Lilimay Dittmer, Jasmine Mendoza, Jase McGarrah. Not pictured, Josey Patterson.
These third graders at PG Elementary School were recognized for the character word cooperation: (back, left) Eleanor Frueh, Lane Shook, Olivia Peck, Beckett Tyree, Wyatt Thames (front, left) CJ Allen, Khloey Harp, Gemma Lamb, Lily Lowe.