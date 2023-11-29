Three killed in Highway 59 accident

SUMMERS -- Two men and a woman, all of Summers, were killed during a two-vehicle accident that occurred about 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 11201 Highway 59 near Summers, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

According to the report, Thelma "Jean" Holland Mason, 75, Jimmy Mason, 76, and Tiffany Toan, 46, died from injuries that occurred as a result of the head-on collision.

The report said that Toan, driving northbound on Highway 59, crossed the center line into the southbound traffic and hit a Dodge vehicle that was being driven by Jimmy Mason. Jean Mason was a passenger in his vehicle.

After impact, both vehicles came to a rest in the southbound lane of traffic and partially in the west ditch area.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to the Washington County Coroner's office. Washington County Sheriff's Office assisted with the accident.

The Masons were long-time members of Prairie Grove Church of God and were on their way back to the evening service when the accident occurred, said Ron Willett, pastor of the church.

"Their Bible is still here at the church and their iPad is still in their seat where they left it that morning," Willett said Tuesday. Jean Mason was his third cousin, he said.

The couple celebrated their 13th anniversary in May and were active members of the church, Willett said.

"I always said they were our 'glue' people," Willett said. "They really held our church together."

The couple had a nursing home ministry that was an outreach of the church and Jimmy Mason loved to help people learn to play guitar and keyboard.

"They were giving and caring," Willett said. "They got involved with everybody and would carry on a conversation with anyone. They didn't care who you were. They would talk about the Lord with everybody."

The funeral service for the Masons will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Prairie Grove Church of God.