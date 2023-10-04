Alma dishes out 26-8 loss to Farmington seventh grade

FARMINGTON -- Landon Scogin scored Farmington's only touchdown on a 42-yard pass play to wipe the goose egg off the scoreboard as the seventh grade avoided a shutout Thursday.

Alma defeated Farmington 26-8.

"Seventh grade started off hot and first and second quarter we were battling against them. We were doing what we needed to keep ourselves in the ball game," said Farmington coach Austin Lewis.

The Cardinals went into the half trailing 6-0 with Lewis telling them, "Guys, it's still a game. Get your heads in it. Let's come out focused and let's get ready to win this ball game."

However, breakdowns occurred on offense, defense and special teams.

"I think we came out, we weren't focused, we weren't set on doing our job on the next play," Lewis said. "Alma's seventh grade got the best of us at times. They kept the ball moving on offense. They got us on defense a few times," Lewis said.

According to Lewis the seventh grade team has come leaps and bounds since the beginning of the year. He's confident they're a team that's going to get better and get people started talking about them in the future.

"We're getting them [prepared] right now. We got some dudes that can play. We got some players who can fill spots but tonight we hit a [wall]," Lewis said. "We got a good drive there. We got some momentum going but then we just started to wane. With these kids, we're just going to stay on them and we're going to make them VVR. Be vicious, violent and relentless and we're going to get them there. That's our program; that's the standard."

Troy Bradley ran in the 2-point conversion for Farmington.

"Troy Bradley, he was the workhorse tonight [running the ball]. He also played outside linebacker on defense, so we got some guys going both ways, still got some fight in them for sure. We just got to channel that for the whole game," Lewis said.