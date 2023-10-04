College news

Southern New Hampshire University

The following area students were named to the summer 2023 President's List: Teagan Higgins and Brittany Fowler, both of Farmington; Aaliyah Nava Robinson of Prairie Grove.

Middle Tennessee State University

Ariana Moss and Jacob Moss, both of Farmington, received their Bachelor of Science degrees in audio production at the summer commencement ceremony in Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University. The university is one of the oldest and largest undergraduate schools in the state of Tennessee with a fall enrollment averaging more than 21,000 students.