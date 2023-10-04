Manage Subscription
Craft bonding time

by Lynn Kutter | October 4, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Mary Beard and her daughter, Charlotte, 2, of Morrow, work together on a mosiac heart ornament during storytme at Prairie Grove Public Library.

photo Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Heath Paulus of Prairie Grove helps his son, Conrad Paulus, 2, work on a craft during storytime at Prairie Grove Public Library on Sept. 27. Storytime for young children is held 10 a.m. Wednesdays. The theme this day was a forgiveness.

