Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Dianne Gammill, a nurse who works in Fort Smith, created these puzzle snow globes and displayed them in her booth at the Farmington Fall Festival held Saturday at Creekside Park.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/West Fork teacher Sarah Mask works a part time business, "Blessings Crochet," in her spare time. This was her first year at the Farmington Fall Festival. The spider takes 3 to 4 hours to complete. Some of her items were very popular with kids.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/J.J. Dolle, of Rogers, attended the Farmington Fall Festival. She went into full-time business in 2020. She makes everything at her booth from recycled tins, using a design template, then cutting shapes with tin snips and finishing them with a sander. She also participates in the Farmington Farmer's Market and will continue to have her merchandise available in October.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Sisters, Felicity, 4, and Serenity, 7, Bradshaw, accompanied their mother, Tara Bradshaw, and infant sister, Jane, to the Farmington Fall Festival held at Creekside Park Saturday. The girls like hand-made jewelry and the family enjoyed the event.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Dianne Gammill, a nurse who works in Fort Smith, brought a variety of screen prints to the Farmington Fall Festival held Saturday at Creekside Park. One of her items displayed a humorous phrase, "Living life somewhere between Jesus take the wheel and sometimes I wish a heifer would."

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Colton and Tell Qualls, of Fayetteville, regularly bring their children to Creekside Park in Farmington. They didn't know ahead of time Farmington's Fall Festival was going on Saturday, but found it as a pleasant surprise and enjoyed a nice fall day out with their family.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Selfie with mom. Mother and daughter, Vila and Kayle, 9, Hacksisombath, of Farmington, love Farmington's Fall Festival and make attending every year a must. They like to see the different type of vendors the festival attracts and relish a "cultural experience."

