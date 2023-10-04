Farmington Homecoming Court

Submitted Photo/Farmington's 2023 Homecoming court, top (left to right), senior queen candidates: Cailey Ramaker, Amia Carr, Layla Watkins, and Claire Bouse, second row, junior maids, Lizzie Mabry, Lauren Nay, and Kyndal Elsik, third row, sophomore maids, Abby Lindsay and Kennedie Browning, and bottom, elementary attendants, Barrett Kirkendall and Blakely Phillips. The Homecoming pep rally is Friday, Oct. 6, at 9:25 a.m. The ceremony and coronation is Friday, Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at Cardinal Stadium prior to the Homecoming football game.

Submitted Photo/Farmington's 2023 Homecoming court, top (left to right), senior queen candidates: Cailey Ramaker, Amia Carr, Layla Watkins, and Claire Bouse, second row, junior maids, Lizzie Mabry, Lauren Nay, and Kyndal Elsik, third row, sophomore maids, Abby Lindsay and Kennedie Browning, and bottom, elementary attendants, Barrett Kirkendall and Blakely Phillips. The Homecoming pep rally is Friday, Oct. 6, at 9:25 a.m. The ceremony and coronation is Friday, Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at Cardinal Stadium prior to the Homecoming football game.

Submitted Photo/Farmington's 2023 Homecoming court, top (left to right), senior queen candidates: Cailey Ramaker, Amia Carr, Layla Watkins, and Claire Bouse, second row, junior maids, Lizzie Mabry, Lauren Nay, and Kyndal Elsik, third row, sophomore maids, Abby Lindsay and Kennedie Browning, and bottom, elementary attendants, Barrett Kirkendall and Blakely Phillips. The Homecoming pep rally is Friday, Oct. 6, at 9:25 a.m. The ceremony and coronation is Friday, Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at Cardinal Stadium prior to the Homecoming football game.