Freshman with potential

LINCOLN -- Lincoln freshman Lauren Remington, a 5-feet-7 outside hitter, possesses raw talent. She's only recently discovered volleyball, playing it only two seasons since her seventh grade year.

She's lived in Lincoln since she was three years old and relishes the carefree laid back lifestyle within the community.

"Everybody's such in a good mood all the time. It's a lot of fun," Lauren Remington said.

She came into the season with dual goals, one set for herself and another for her team.

"As a player I'm trying to focus on my hitting and my serving. As a team I want to bring up the energy for everybody and to do better as a whole," Lauren Remington said.

Her older sister, sophomore Hannah Remington, liked the blend of ninth graders and eighth graders which experienced success together on the 2022 junior high squad, which included both Remington sisters. She anticipates a cohesive unit when the two classes reunite on varsity.

"I am super excited for the grade under us to come back and play with us in high school because our [2022] junior high team was very, very good so I am really stoked about next year," Hannah Remington said. "Even this year, we're going to be amazing. I feel it."

Lincoln coach Brittany Engel sees potential within the younger Remington to contribute at the varsity level, but for the moment Hannah Remington remains with her classmates as she powers the Junior Lady Wolves' offense.

"She's one that I could definitely move up to senior high and she would probably be playing and be successful there, but she's so successful on the junior high team and we need her so badly that's where she is right now. But she has the talent and ability to play with the senior high for sure," Engel said.

The Lady Wolves enjoy good numbers throughout the volleyball program for 2023. The junior high squad suited up 18 players compared to 10 for visiting Providence Academy during a season-opening 2-0 on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Wolfpack Arena.