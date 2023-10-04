Kellogg retires as assistant superintendent

PRAIRIE GROVE -- After more than 40 years in education, David Kellogg, assistant superintendent of Prairie Grove School District, has retired from his full-time position but is still going to hang around some as a consultant for the school on upcoming capital projects.

The school board accepted Kellogg's resignation at its Sept. 19 meeting.

Superintendent Lance Campbell, who just started with Prairie Grove in July, said Kellogg "brings a lot to the table" because of his knowledge and experience when it comes to building projects.

"It has been a good decision for both of us," said Campbell, who came to Prairie Grove from Texas. "He wanted to slow down, and I needed to keep him on."

The district is employing Kellogg, who was assistant superintendent of transportation, maintenance and facilities, as a consultant and will pay him a daily rate based on his 240-day contract he had as assistant superintendent. Campbell said Kellogg probably will work one day a week.

Campbell does not plan to hire anyone to replace Kellogg as a full-time superintendent this school year. For now, Kellogg will be involved with capital projects and Lucky Chambers, the new director of transportation and maintenance, will take care of those services.

Capital projects going on at the district include building expansions to the junior high campus, finalizing the purchase of 27 acres of land for a new elementary school and moving forward on plans for a new elementary school.

"I need him when we have those conversations," Campbell said. "David has so much knowledge when it comes to building projects that it is in the best interest for me as a new superintendent to keep him on."

Kellogg came to Prairie Grove as an assistant superintendent on July 1, 2015. He had just spent two years as superintendent of Eureka Springs School District.

In all, Kellogg has 43 years of educational experience, with 41 years of that in administrative positions. He was a coach and classroom teacher for two years before moving into administration.

Kellogg started his career in El Dorado. He has been a high school principal with Oak Grove High School in Pulaski County, El Dorado High School and Springdale High School and superintendent for Cossatot schools. He also was a consultant with Southern Regional Education Board working with high schools on curriculum issues.

Kellogg said he made up his mind last year that he was going to retire at the end of June. However, after some online meetings with Campbell, he said he told his wife, "I think I'm going to like this guy and what he wants to do. I think I will work a year or two."

He said he took a week off in the summer and enjoyed just working around the house. He came back to work and was enjoying that, he said, until all of his family, including grandchildren, spent a vacation together at the beach.

"I decided I wanted to spend time with the grandkids that I didn't get to do with my children," Kellogg said.

When he talked to Campbell about retiring, the conversation came around to an opportunity for him to retire but still help out the district.

With the consultant arrangement, Kellogg said he believes he will be able to either have "both feet at work or both feet at home and I'm happy."

Looking back over his career, Kellogg said, "I have felt so honored to serve the kids of Arkansas. I run into former students all the time. It is so nice to talk to them and they will tell me things they remember and things they are doing."