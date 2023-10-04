Lady Cardinals sweep Prairie Grove

FARMINGTON -- Farmington (12-5, 6-3 4A-1) fashioned a 3-set sweep (25-21, 25-23, 25-22) Thursday over Prairie Grove (11-4-1, 6-3 4A-1) to avenge a 5-set loss to the Lady Tigers on Aug. 29.

Both teams emerged from Thursday's rivalry match with identical 6-3 conference records but Farmington now holds the tiebreaker because its victory at Cardinal Arena came in three sets as opposed to Prairie Grove's Aug. 29 win, which took five sets (20-25, 26-24, 26-28, 25-20, 15-11).

The Lady Cardinals extended their winning streak to five matches and bumped them into third place in the 4A-1 standings behind Shiloh Christian and Gravette.

"It was a battle. It was a great match, great match," said Farmington coach Kylie Moad.

The decisive win generates some much-needed momentum for Farmington coming into the stretch run of the conference season.

"We needed this. We're hitting that point in the season where we're peaking. We're peaking at the right time. The girls wanted it tonight, we battled. We knew it was going to be a battle and I'm so thankful we came out on top," Moad said.

Prairie Grove coach Lindsey Biocic lamented a poor start by the Lady Tigers as Farmington went on a serving run and Prairie Grove never really caught up after that in the first set.

"When we beat them the first time around we knew that the target was going to be on our backs," Biocic said. "And you could tell that they were prepared and they were ready to fight and they caught us on our heels."

The Lady Cardinals won game one, 25-21, and Moad said aggressiveness served as the catalyst to victory.

"We were aggressive at the net. Our back row [played well]. We made some changes from when we played them the first time. We executed some things a little bit different and that worked for us. I'm glad we did. I'm glad we put that in," Moad said. "Key players stepped up in key moments and did what we needed them to do."

Prairie Grove led 21-20 in game three before Farmington finished with a flourish, scoring five of the next seven points. Kaycee McCumber smashed a kill to knot the score at 21-all. Samantha Brye served an ace to give the Lady Cardinals the lead, at 22-21. Prairie Grove hit the ball out of bounds, then took time-out trailing 23-21.

McCumber scored with a tip-kill to bring the Lady Cardinals to game-point, leading 24-21.

Farmington had a first hit on the ball go over the net and out-of-bounds, interrupting Farmington's streak of four straight points, but won the next point on a Lady Tiger serving error to win the second set and go up, 25-23.

Farmington jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the third set. McCumber had a kill and a block-kill and Cailey Ramaker added an ace.

Prairie Grove answered with a run of its own. Ashlyn Tag pounded a kill from the outside hitter position, Emma Kate Vertz added two kills and Kamyrn Coughran smacked a kill to even the score up at 6-all. There were ties at 8-8, 9-9 and 10-10.

Tag's kill landed on the back row, following a Farmington hitting error. Tag pounded a second straight kill. Prairie Grove twice dug out hard hits on the next volley and eventually won the point when Farmington couldn't get a second hit. A Lady Cardinal hitting error contributed the final point in the Lady Tigers' 14-6 run, which gave the visitors a 15-10 lead.

McCumber's block-kill sparked three straight points by the Lady Cardinals. Ramaker served consecutive aces. A back-row kill by Prairie Grove temporarily broke the run but Farmington scored the next five points.

Alexys Baldwin stroked a kill as an outside hitter, McCumber sent an ace over the net, and Prairie Grove hit the ball out of bounds as Farmington regained the lead with an 18-16 advantage.

"I have worked hard to be able to jump-serve over this summer and obviously in practice and I've done it in games. Recently, I've got it down and so it was great that I was able to do it for this match and help us win," McCumber said.

The Lady Tigers rallied to earn a tie at 18-all, but Farmington closed out the match with a 7-4 run. Samantha Brye's kill pushed the Lady Cardinals to match-point, at 24-21. Prairie Grove got the next point but Farmington waited no longer. McCumber shut the door with a power kill to win the third set, 25-22, and complete the sweep.

McCumber and the Lady Cardinals found themselves walking on sunshine as they ran the table, winning all three games in the rivalry match.

"It's joy and pride. It's great because playing them is a big part of our school so it feels great. Everyone loves it," McCumber said.