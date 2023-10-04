Lincoln board OKs 2023-’24 budget

LINCOLN -- The 2023-24 budget for Lincoln Consolidated School District shows the district projects to receive $15.5 million in revenue with $15 million in expenditures. The district's beginning balance is $4.55 million and the school projects to end the year with a $4.6 million balance.

Some budget highlight includes $5.5 million for salaries, $8.4 million for operations, which includes maintenance, transportation and athletics, and $784,000 for debt service.

Lincoln School Board approved the financial report at its Sept. 19 meeting.

Mary Ann Spears, superintendent, said the budget will be "tight" in a few places but school administrators are aware of that.

The meeting opened with "celebrations" from Traci Birkes, Lincoln Elementary School principal. Birkes said the school is continuing its collaboration with two specialists from NWA Education Service Cooperative, a literacy specialist and a science specialist.

The literacy specialist is helping the school with monitoring the progress of all students, Birkes said, adding that students are being placed in small groups based on "exactly" what they need for literacy growth. The small groups meet every Friday and these groups are changing as the needs of the students change.

Birkes said the four-day school week has allowed the school to have a specific time allotted to science. Before, science was embedded in core subjects. The science specialist is helping write science units for the classes, Birkes said.