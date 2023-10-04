Lincoln volleyball program growing

LINCOLN -- Lincoln jumped out to an 11-1 lead in game one to set the tone for a two game sweep (25-14, 25-15) of visiting Providence Academy on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

The nonconference junior high volleyball victory at Wolfpack Arena showcased the depth the program enjoys this season. Lincoln's junior high squad suited up 18 players compared to 10 for visiting Providence Academy.

The Junior Lady Wolves served up 9 aces, including 3 straight by Kenna West, sandwiched around a time-out by the visitors. Freshman Lauren Remington, a 5-feet-7, outside hitter pounded two kills in the run.

The Junior Lady Patriots matched Lincoln point for point to make the set respectable, but coudn't prevent Lincoln from closing out the first set with a 6-3 run. West had a tip-kill and another ace. Kimberlynn Job added a kill and Remington capped the run with a kill.

"My seventh grade has 17 so we're big [in numbers]. It's growing. Ever since I started it's like slowly grown every year. We've had more in junior high and more people interested and now we're at the point where all these sophomores I've coached since they were seventh graders, so I've been the only volleyball coach they've ever had," said Lincoln coach Brittany Engel.

That continuity puts players and coach alike on the same page.