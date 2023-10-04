New spa opens

A new business in Farmington called Relax and Renew Spa will have its grand opening from 2-5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 7 at 128 Southwinds Rd Suite 4.

The public is invited to celebrate the occasion and to experience facials, massage, waxing, lashes, Microneedling, and products offered at a discounted rate.

The grand opening includes goodie bags for the first 50 guest, 50% off facials, massage, microneedling, 25% off products, and more. There will be some raffles and refreshments for guests to enjoy.

My name is Erika Hanush I am the owner of Relax & Renew Spa is owned by Erika Hanush. The spa will have several different services: Swedish, therapeutic, sports massage, lashes, waxing, and microneedling, and partnered with Eminence Organic Skincare to provide clean facials.