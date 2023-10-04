Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Shops and restaurants in Prairie Grove will be prepared for hundreds of visitors flocking to town for Junk Weekend. The Junk Ranch, Junk at the Mill and local businesses all join together for what has become a Northwest Arkansas tradition in the fall—a two-day extravaganza dedicated to the fine art of “junking” — taking place Friday and Saturday, Oct. 6-7.

PG downtown ready

