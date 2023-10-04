Prairie Grove golf looks promising in future

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Although Prairie Grove didn't qualify any golfers for state, first-year coach Jason Thomas thinks the program is on the upswing with more kids coming out.

"We had a pretty good season with four girls and six boys out. Those are good numbers for us. It's more than Prairie Grove's had in the past," Thomas said.

Senior Lily Davis for the girls and junior Jarrett Bone for the boys were the only two golfers with experience and the young team endured some growing pains, especially with a disappointing district tournament.

"We had a lot of high expectations. We thought we might qualify three or four [golfers] for state, but we fell short on a windy, rainy day at district," Thomas said. "Golf is kind of a crazy game. One day you can hit it well and the next day you wonder why you can't hit it as well."

During the season the team practiced with Thomas two or three days a week, and golfed on their own twice, reporting their scores, struggles and successes to their coach via text.

"They practiced on their own even when it was hot. I'm super proud of them," Thomas said.

Thomas, a native of Izard County, graduated from Izard County High School and went on to Arkansas Tech at Jonesboro. He teaches P.E. at Prairie Grove and will serve as head junior high and head seventh grade girls basketball coach.

"Prairie Grove's been great so far. The people are really good and the school's been able to get us things to allow us to be able to practice indoors when it's raining outside."

BOYS

The boys team finished second at Huntsville.

Junior Tate Cox picked up the sport quickly.

"He only started playing in June and was one of our best golfers," Thomas said.

Junior Jarrett Bone played solid all year. According to Thomas, he stayed in the top five or six in all the tournaments and generally placed well.

Sophomore Cole McGarrah had one runner-up finish and also placed third and fourth in various events.

"He pretty much had the lowest score all year. He just had a bad day at the district meet," Thomas said.

Juniors Cooper Stephens and Carter Flumm split playing time with each playing in about half the meets.

Stephens was shooting close to 100 for 18 holes when he first started playing, but dropped into the 90s by the time the season was over for the Tigers.

Flumm started out with a high triple digit score, but he, too, got his score down into the 90s by the season's conclusion.

Freshman Brayden Watson also improved, reducing his beginning score from the 120s to the high 90s by the end of the year.

GIRLS

Four girls came out for the Prairie Grove golf team, senior Lily Davis, junior Maya Akey, junior Jayla Bray and freshman Calleigh Rice.

Davis was the medalists in a meet hosted by Berryville and the girls finished second as a team in one meet.

Rice never played golf before.

"She started learning the basics of golf and how to play. She developed a whole lot during the season," Thomas said.