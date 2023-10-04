Prairie Grove Homecoming Court

Submitted Photo/Prairie Grove's 2023 Homecoming court features, front row (from left), senior maids, Rayleigh Bartholomew, Ava Pinkerton and Reese Powell, back row, freshmen maids, Calea Schmarje and Macie Stewart, sophomore maids, Ruthie Foster and Channing Ashworth, and junior maids, Kylee Fields and Kimberly Martinez. The school celebrates Homecoming on Friday, Oct. 6. The pep rally starts at 1 p.m. with the parade to follow around 2:20 p.m. Coronation will be at 6:30 p.m. on the football field prior to the Homecoming game against Clarksville at 7 p.m.

