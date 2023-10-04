Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Amanda Thulin, children's librarian at Prairie Grove Public Library, reads a book on forgiveness during storytime Sept. 27. Storytime includes books, dancing and a craft activity. For the fall, Thulin is using silly and fun holidays for her themes. This day, the theme was more serious, she said, and was on showing forgiveness. Storytime is 10 a.m. Wednesdays.

Relaxing at storytime

Print Headline: Relaxing at storytime

