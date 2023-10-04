There is a $19,000 lectern, but oh, follow the money

Much has been written and said about an invoice, first to the state of Arkansas, and later grabbed up for payment from the Republican Party of Arkansas, for a folding, wooden lectern.

Before going into more and more details and questions, setting the record straight, it is a lectern -- not a podium -- that is at the center of this ever-changing, ever-evolving political firestorm.

A podium is a raised stage upon which the speaker steps up to speak.

A lectern is the device on the podium where often a person or speaker stands behind to deliver a speech, a reading or answering questions from attendees or reporters.

Except it seems, if the reporters' questions posed are on the process of how this $19,000 lectern and a fancy traveling case were purchased first on a state credit card and later, after some hard and fast questions, reimbursed by the Republican Party of Arkansas.

The lectern is now said to be the property of the state Republican Party, so another question: Why is it sitting in the Governor's conference room at the State Capitol.

I am pretty sure the state has purchased many and less expensive lecterns with taxpayer dollars not to have this out-of-state model on display. I'll bet there are 10 lecterns in the state capital building in various closets, rooms and storage areas right now.

The more questions that are asked, the more fuzzy, frenetic and frantic are the details.

My time of covering the state Legislature was indeed back in the old days when there were two daily newspapers and a solidly strong press corps down in the capital city.

I have never shied away from a controversy, but I truly wish that some of the same spunk, grit, and determination that the late managing editor, John Robert Starr showed (along with the late Meredith Oakley on the staff of the former Arkansas Democrat) and certainly the same dig-deeper skills of the late Jimmy Jones (state editor of the Arkansas Gazette) and others on that side of the newspaper war, were present today as this controversy plays out.

As one of the reporters back then called into Starr's office, I would have loved to ask to physically "see" this $19,000 lectern.

And any cub reporter would also ask about this significant item, making it a fold-up speaker's stand. Or how this special lectern might "travel with the governor," should she go to an outpost across the state without a lectern available.

Where would that place in Arkansas be without a lectern? I am not sure.

While any reporter would be glad to reach out to the state building services, under the current Secretary of State John Thurston, to see if that apparatus (lectern) was being stored in a closet in the governor's office or down in the basement on state property.

And of course, if the reporter was asked to call this vendor of the lectern, a Virginia Beckett, owner of Beckett Events, co-owns Salem Strategies, LLC, for a question or two, one might need to have had a recording device on the telephone receiver in the newsroom ready.

Talking to out-of-state folks about an embarrassing alleged cover-up on the purchase of a $19,000 lectern, you see, can never be a very long conversation with any nosy reporter asking questions.

There are lots of questions that need to be answered, such as who ordered it, who approved it, and mostly I just want to know -- who picked it out and thought that a $19,000 lectern was indeed appropriate for the governor of Arkansas.

Talk about "speaker bling." After seeing the alleged lectern in the state's largest newspaper (and surely no one would try to fool them), I don't see the "wow" factor -- other than to say "wow" they paid what for that!

But spending an entire afternoon, or morning or all day, dialing the telephone or clicking off email after email, for information these days is futile.

Still there is that niggling little question that haunts me.

"Why was this $19,000 lectern ever ordered? By whom? Where was it produced? Where was it shipped from? And when did it arrive in Arkansas?"

There are some folks I think can answer those questions about trying to use taxpayer monies for the purchase, if they just would.

