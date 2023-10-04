Tough day for Tigers

HARRISON -- Harrison outscored Prairie Grove 38-6 in the first half and coasted to a 52-12 win in 5A West Conference play Friday.

Harrison rushed for 369 yards and 6 touchdowns, averaging 9.2 yards per carry on 40 attempts. The Goblins added 111 yards through the air to chalk up 480 yards of total offense while holding Prairie Grove to 227 total yards.

Mistakes cost the Tigers early. Back-to-back false starts backed them into second-and-18 on the game's opening possession, which led to a punt.

Harrison also went backwards with a penalty on its first possession. Justin Bryars and Michael Reed combined to stop Goblin runningback Braden Long on second down. Harrison quarterback Mason Ketterman was chased out of the pocket on third down and threw incomplete.

Harrison punted and Prairie Grove looked like it might find life. Connor Hubbs ran for 9 yards and Elijah Sugg picked up 11. Jace Edwards broke a 39-yard touchdown run by cutting back against the grain and springing himself. A conversion run failed and Prairie Grove settled for a 6-0 lead 5:38 into the contest.

Then things went south.

The Tigers lost three fumbles, including a fumbled kickoff return after Harrison took a 7-6 lead on Long's 3-yard run and Brody Burge's P.A.T. kick.

Harrison converted the turnover into points on Eli McNutt's 27-yard pass from Ketterman, and went up 21-7 in the first quarter after forcing a Prairie Grove three-and-out. Tag Glidewell scored on an 18-yard run on the last play of the first period.

Prairie Grove again punted away the ball and Edwards recovered a Goblin fumble. A penalty nullified the turnover and Harrison maintained possession, eventually kicking a 40-yard field goal to increase its lead to 24-6.

The Tigers coughed up the pigskin on their next drive after crossing midfield on the carry.

Harrison cashed in, going 53 yards in 5 plays, capped by Ketterman's 27-yard touchdown run.

The disparity on the scoreboard stood at 31-7 and wouldn't get any better.

Yet another Prairie Grove fumble gave the ball back to Harrison.

Ketterman again capped the drive with a 6-yard keeper, on the fourth play after taking over at the Tigers' 44. Harrison led 38-6 at the half and wasted no time in getting a 35-point margin to active the sportsmanship rule after taking the second half kickoff.

Long's 5-yard touchdown run made it 45-6 at the 8:31 mark of the third.

Harrison's last touchdown came on Jayden Welsh's 4-yard run 8 seconds into the fourth quarter.

Prairie Grove got its first points since the first quarter on Sugg's 32-yard run with 4:41 left.

The Tigers celebrate Homecoming Friday against Clarksville in a 5A West game. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Prairie Grove's Tiger Den Stadium.

Harrison 52, Prairie Grove 12

Prairie Grove^--^6^0^0^6^--^12

Harrison^--^21^17^7^7^--^52

First Quarter

Prairie Grove -- Jace Edwards 39-yard run (run failed), 6:22.

Harrison -- Braden Long 3-yard run (Brody Burge kick), 4:56.

Harrison -- Eli McNutt 27-yard pass from Mason Ketterman (Brody Burge kick), 3:16.

Harrison -- Tag Glidewell 18-yard run (Brody Burge kick), 0:00.

Second Quarter

Harrison -- Brody Burge 40-yard field goal, 5:17.

Harrison -- Mason Ketterman 27-yard run (Brody Burge kick), 3:10.

Harrison -- Mason Ketterman 6-yard run (Brody Burge kick), 2:01.

Third Quarter

Harrison -- Braden Long 5-yard run (Brody Burge kick), 8:31.

Fourth Quarter

Harrison -- Jayden Welsh 4-yard run (Brody Burge kick), 11:52.

Prairie Grove -- Elijah Sugg 32-yard run (run failed), 4:41.

TEAM STATISTICS

Prairie Grove^Harrison

Total plays^44^67

First downs^11^25

Total offense^227^480

Rushes-yards^31-214^40-369

Passing yards^13^111

Rush average^6.9^9.2

Comp-Att-Yds^TD^Int^2-11-13-0-0^6-14-111-0-0

Punts-Avg.^4-35.8^0-0.0

Penalties-Yds^5-40^11-75

Turnovers^3^0

Fumbles lost^3^0

Interceptions^0^0

Third-down conversion^4-9^3-7

Fourth-down conversion^0-1^2-2

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Prairie Grove, Elijah Sugg 8-76, Connor Hubbs 8-50, Jace Edwards 4-45, Blake Coughran 5-19, Alex Abshier 2-10, Luke Vance 4-9, Cale Bray 2-5. Totals 31-214. Harrison, Mason Ketterman 9-128, Braden Long 17-89, Tag Glidewell 5-78, Peyton Reese 2-33, Jaydin Welsh 4-21, Noah Hopkins 2-12, Mason Isbell 1-8. Totals 40-369.

PASSING -- Prairie Grove, Luke Vance 2-11-13-0-0. Alex Abshier 0-3-0-0-0. Totals 2-11-13-0-0. Harrison, Mason Ketterman 6-14-96-1-0.

RECEIVING -- Prairie Grove, Blake Coughran 1-7, Jace Edwards 1-6. Totals 2-13. Harrison, Lucas Brumley 3-68, Eli Mcnutt 1-27, Jon Bartlett 1-11, Jhenry Brandt 1-5. Totals 6-111.