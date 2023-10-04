What’s Happening

FARMINGTON
Library book sale
Friends of the Library will have their fall book sale in the community room Oct. 16-21. The public is invited to donate gently used books by Oct. 13.
FARMERS MARKET
Farmington Farmers Market is held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays at Creekside Park off Broyles Street.
LINCOLN
Senior Center activities
Lincoln Senior Center has regular activities each week for area senior adults. The ongoing activities are Mondays: 10 a.m., gospel singing; Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m., live music; Wednesdays, 12:15 p.m., Bingo.
PRAIRIE GROVE
Farmers Market
Prairie Grove Farmers Market is held 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays off Buchanan Street.