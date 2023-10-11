Manage Subscription
4-H in action

October 11, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Submitted photo Ronnie Horn, Washington County extension agent, stands with 4-H members who were interviewed on TV news about the Washington County Fair.

photo Submitted. photo Area 4-H members discussed their projects during the Washington County 4-H Healthy Living Advocates Educational Exhibits.
photo Submitted photo Members of Washington County Rabbit & Poultry 4-H participated in a community service project at the community garden.
photo Submitted photo The state champion 4-H Retail Meat ID and Judging team from Washington County.
photo Submitted photo Bailey Dobbs with Hogeye 4-H Club was the state winner at the Farm Bureau Foods Contst with her green chilli chicken enchilades.
photo Submitted photo Members of 4-H clubs in Washington County enjoy the 4-H Family Fun Fishing Day.
photo Submitted photo Kenneth Trace Richey with Brush Creek 4-H Club is dressed up with his meat goat for the Washington County Livestock Beauty Pageant.
photo Submitted photo Cate Spearman shows off her rabbit at the Beautiful Bunny Contest at the 2023 Washington County Fair.
photo Ryan UA Division of Agriculture Hundreds of 4H members from across the participated in the 2023 Arkansas 4-H Day at the Capitol.
photo Submitted photo A team from Washington County won the State Champion Junior 4-H Horse Bowl competition.

