4-H is the future

by By Channing Ashworth Hogeye 4-H Club | October 11, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Submitted photo Claire Stokes, 12, and Maggie Stokes, 9, are both members of Hogeye 4-H Club.

To me, 4-H is something I am passionate about because it gives you so many ways to succeed and gain knowledge. It is about meeting kind people and being a kind person. 4-H is about helping everybody, even your opponents!

The four H's stand for Head, Heart, Hands and Health, but I feel that heart stands out the most. I feel that way because heart makes you passionate about the other three H's. In order to use your head for learning and expanding your skills, you must have heart. In order to use your hands for skills and service to your community, you must have heart. To stay healthy and create a healthy environment for your world, you must have heart.

Being in 4-H is a great place to learn leadership, hard work, and responsibility. These are skills and lessons that you can apply throughout your life, both in and outside of 4-H. This is what 4-H means to me, which makes me believe that 4-H is the future.

Print Headline: 4-H is the future

