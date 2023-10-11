4-H offers many opportunities

Hey, my name is Channing Ashworth. I have been in 4-H for nine years, and throughout these years, I have learned so much about myself. Without 4-H I would not be the person I am today!

Through 4-H, I have gotten the opportunity to travel to Denver, Colo., and Washington D.C. to represent Arkansas 4-H on a national level. I am currently serving as a 2023-24 Arkansas 4-H Ambassador, and am representing Washington County on a state level. I am president of the County Council, vice president of Teen Leaders, and vice president of Hogeye 4-H.

I got into 4-H to show pigs on the county level but soon learned what all 4-H had to offer! I now show cows, pigs, chickens, and I am planning on showing goats in the 2024 show season.

Through 4-H I have been able to make an impact on my community through community service and leadership. I found a passion for helping others and wanting to see my community to become the best it can be. I am nearing 1,000 hours of community service, and I strive to continue making a difference in the community that has given me so much. Leadership is my main project in 4-H. I want to be someone that kids can look up to. I set goals for myself and want to be the best version of myself!

I am very active in 4-H and attend many camps, workshops, and team events. I have competed on the state and national level with my parliamentary procedure team. We won on the state level, and got 3rd overall in the nation. I am also on the livestock judging team for Washington County, and got 8th overall individual at the state competition last spring. I help plan and lead many events for Washington County, I am proud to say that I have attended or led every camp that Washington County 4-H offers. I have learned so much about myself and what 4-H offers through the workshops that I have attended in the past years.

Being in 4-H has given me opportunities that I will never forget, and will be forever grateful for. Throughout 4-H I have learned more about myself, my community, agriculture, and how to "make the best better."