Arkansas 4-H History

Throughout the years, Arkansas youth have been involved with the community in many ways, including agriculture and farming.

4-H youth development in Arkansas is more than a 100-year-old tradition. In October 1908, a group of about 65 boys formed the White County Corn and Cotton Club as a way to learn the latest in agricultural technology and enjoy being with friends during the rare times they weren't required to tend to chores at home.

The seed planted by that first club provided the roots for a program that today touches more than 133,000 youth ages 5-19 across Arkansas including rural, suburban, urban, and military-connected youth. The activities that our 4-H'ers enjoy may have changed in the last 100-plus years, but our mission to help our youth learn to be productive citizens has not changed. 4-H is the only informal education program with a direct connection to the University of Arkansas. The 4-H program is science based and designed to shape future leaders and innovators.

4-H is based on experiential learning – learning by doing. Administered by the University of Arkansas' Cooperative Extension Service, 4-H is offered in all of the state's 75 counties. In addition to the traditional clubs and camps, 4-H is also offered in-school, on military installations, and through after-school programs.

SOURCE: COOPERATIVE EXTENSION SERVICE