Cream with that coffee?

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Capt. Jeff O'Brien and Sgt. Justin Belew with Prairie Grove Police Department, Lizzie Boone of Prairie Grove and Scott Baker with Prairie Grove Public Library visit Oct. 4 on National Coffee with a Cop Day. Magnolia Coffee provided coffee for the adults and hot chocolate for children (plus some cookies) to celebrate the occasion.

