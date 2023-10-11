Farmington celebrates 2023 Homecoming

Senior queen candidate Claire Sophia Bouse is the daughter of Chris Bouse and Danny and Stormy Bouse. She is escorted by her father, Danny.

Sophomore maid Kennedie Browning. Kennedie is the daughter of Sam and Angie Browning. She is escorted by her father, Sam.

Senior queen candidate Amia Lashea Carr is the daughter of Jarvis and Brandy Carr. She is escorted by her father, Jarvis.

Junior maid Kyndal Elsik. Kyndal is the daughter of Leslie Elsik and Janna Elsik. She is escorted by her father, Leslie.

Junior maid Lauren Nay. Lauren is the daughter of Dave and Beth Nay. She is escorted by her father, Dave.

Sophomore maid Abby Lindsay. Abby is the daughter of Chris Lindsay and Tamara Green. She is escorted by her father, Chris.

Junior maid Lizzie Mabry. Lizzie is the daughter of Jeremy and Dawn Mabry. She is escorted by her father, Jeremy.

Senior queen candidate Layla Lane Watkins is the daughter of Cassidy and Chris Watkins. She is escorted by her father, Chris.

Photos by Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Farmington senior Cailey Ramaker was crowned the 2023 Farmington Homecoming queen following ceremonies Oct. 5 at Cardinal Stadium. She is escorted by her father, Calvin Ramaker, with attendants, Blakely Pearl Phillips and Barrett Kirkendall.

Senior queen candidate Cailey Ramaker is the daughter of Calvin and Tonia Ramaker. She is escorted by her father, Calvin.

Emma Ortiz, 2022 Farmington Homecoming queen, escorts the attendants for the 2023 ceremony. Carrying the crown is Blakely Pearl Phillips. Blakely is the daughter of Lincoln and Katie Phillips. Carrying the football for the queen is Barrett Kirkendall. Barrett is the son of Adam and Jeni Kirkendall.

Twirlers Madison McMillan, left, and Sydney Williamson lead the Farmington High Cardinal Band into the stadium Friday, Oct. 5 in preparation for homecoming festivities.

Farmington High cheerleaders wore pink t-shirts and used pink pom-poms at the game Friday, Oct. 5 in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Farmington won its homecoming game against Dardanelle.

