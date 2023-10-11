Farmington demolishes Dardanelle in second half

FARMINGTON -- Farmington's halftime tweaks empowered the Cardinals to break away from a 28-21 halftime lead, doubling their offensive output while holding Dardanelle scoreless in the second half on the way to a 56-21 win Friday.

Farmington got a crucial stop after tying the game 21-21 on Russell Hodge's second rushing touchdown of the contest late in the first half. Farmington's Jacob Johnson recovered a fumble, setting up a short field with the ball on Dardanelle's 27. Dardanelle would not score again as Farmington reeled off 42 unanswered points after facing a 21-14 deficit midway through the second quarter when Creed Vega broke a long touchdown run for Dardanelle.

"I felt really good about the way we played, especially defensively. We gave up a couple of big plays in the first half that led to touchdowns. Creed Vega, the coach's son, is a really good football player. They're a tough team, they get after it, but we were able to fix that stuff at halftime," said Farmington coach J.R. Eldridge.

Sophomore quarterback Ayden Lester found paydirt on a 38-yard scramble when he was chased out of the pocket on the first Cardinal drive of the third quarter and the second half rout was on.

"He's such a great young man, but he's such a competitor, too. I'm really proud of the way he played tonight and I look forward to seeing the way that he continues to grow as a quarterback in the near future," Eldridge said.

Lester said the offensive line's getting better, which helps him and noted the Cardinals scored seven rushing touchdowns.

"Great offensive line play tonight and a great job running the football," Lester said. "We just stepped on their throat and kept going, continue to score, continue to get stops, kind of found a rhythm in the second half."

That score provided Farmington with a 35-21 cushion.

Overcoming Injuries

Farmington played without starting senior quarterback Cameron Vanzant and senior starting center Hunter Marshall (5-9, 255). Junior Hayden Bentley (5-10, 180) doesn't have as much size yet filled in well at center while Lester (6-0, 155) continues to mature at quarterback.

"I tell you what, we've had a series of injuries that have kind of depleted us a little bit, but I'm really proud of the guys who have stepped up, come in and made some plays and I'm proud of our coaching staff for the way that we've been able to adapt to our personnel," Eldridge said.

Injuries also led to senior Michael Douglass shifting from the defensive line to linebacker. Douglass sacked Creed Vega late in the third quarter, putting the Sand Lizards in second-and-20. Douglass fell while latching onto Creed Vega, yet had the strength to pull him down.

"Michael Douglass, he's been playing lights out for us," Eldridge said. "We had to move him back to linebacker. He does a great job and as a defensive lineman as well, just a phenomenal player who had a lot of big plays for us."

Douglass attributed the sack to practicing tackle technique.

"I lost my footing, but grip strength is really all it is. I had to hold onto him. We practice it quite a bit. That grip strength, man, you get a hand on him, you tackle him," Douglass said. "You touch them, you got to tackle them. That's what our defense preaches. I touched him so I had to tackle him. I wasn't the only one who was going to go down."

In the fourth quarter Farmington operated almost exclusively from the Wildcat with Hodge and Luke Elsik, alternating taking snaps. Hodge added one more score on a 5-yard carry in the third and Elsik contributed a pair of fourth quarter touchdown runs for Farmington, which celebrated its Homecoming.

"The defense played really good in the second half and then offensively we took advantage of every opportunity we had in the second half. I felt like we missed some opportunities in the first half, but I'm proud of the way our guys came out in the second half and did a great job," Eldridge said.

On special teams, Titus Brown demonstrated his leg strength by sending kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks and kicked all eight extra-points.

"Titus Brown's a weapon for us. I'm really thankful that we got him. We haven't had to get field goals in this game and the last game we had to fight. We basically had to score touchdowns to get back in the game, but he's perfect right now field-goal-wise, too," Eldridge said. "I'm really proud of the way that he has taken on football. It's his first time to play football. He's a great soccer player and has done a great job for us."

Farmington travels to Clarksville Friday. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

Farmington 56, Dardanelle 21

Dardanelle^--^14^7^0^0^--^21

Farmington^--^14^14^14^14^--^56

First Quarter

Farmington -- Luke Elsik 29-yard pass from Ayden Lester (Titus Brown kick), 9:50.

Dardanelle -- Drew Vega 2-yard run (Drew Vega kick), 6:18.

Farmington -- Russell Hodge 10-yard run (Titus Brown kick), 2:03.

Dardanelle -- Jake Graves 54-yard run (Drew Vega kick), 0:00.

Second Quarter

Dardanelle -- Creed Vega 38-yard run (Drew Vega kick), 5:14.

Farmington -- Russell Hodge 11-yard run (Titus Brown kick), 4:28.

Farmington -- Russell Hodge 3-yard run (Titus Brown kick), 1:16.

Third Quarter

Farmington -- Ayden Lester 38-yard run (Titus Brown kick), 8:00.

Farmington -- Russell Hodge 5-yard run (Titus Brown kick), 2:07.

Fourth Quarter

Farmington -- Luke Elsik 7-yard run (Titus Brown kick), 10:36.

Farmington -- Luke Elsik 23-yard run (Titus Brown kick), 4:66.

TEAM STATISTICS

Farmington^Dardanelle

Total plays^64^52

First downs^30^12

Total offense^434^243

Rushes-yards^40-229^33-167

Passing yards^205^76

Rush average^5.7^5.1

Comp-Att-Yds^TD^Int^14-20-205-2-0^8-15-76-0-1

Punts-Avg.^2-56.5^N/A

Penalties-Yds^5-79^4-20

Turnovers^1^2

Fumbles lost^1^1

Interceptions^0^1

Third-down conversion^7-10^2-12

Fourth-down conversion^1-1^2-3

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Farmington, Russell Hodge 27-161, Luke Elsik 3-35, Dustin Haffelder 6-19, Ayden Lester 4-14. Totals 40-229. Dardanelle, 33-167.

PASSING -- Farmington, Ayden Lester 14-20-205-2-0. Dardanelle, 8-15-76-0-1.

RECEIVING -- Farmington, Hunter Reaves 3-62, Luke Elsik 4-53, Dustin Haffelder 1-23, Dawson Keaton 3-15, Russell Hodge 1-10=2, Akin Johnson 1-3. Totals 14-205. Dardanelle, 8-76.