Farmington JH named ‘School on the Move’

FARMINGTON -- Farmington Junior High has been recognized as a 2023 "School on the Move Toward Excellence" for improving its overall performance from one year to the next.

The Arkansas Department of Education's Division of Elementary and Secondary Education released accountability reports on Sept. 27 and, in that report, Farmington Junior High improved its letter grade from a C in 2022 to a B in 2023 and increased its ESSA, or Every Student Succeeds Act, school index score from 66.7 in 2022 to 71.7 in 2023.

Farmington Junior High is one of 34 schools statewide recognized as Schools on the Move Toward Excellence. To qualify, schools had to increase their letter grade in 2023, compared to 2022, and increase their overall ESSA school index score by 5 or more points.

Teri Morris, who is in her third year as junior high principal, last week said she and her staff are excited about the recognition and have a goal to improve the school's letter grade to an A for 2024.

"We had a 5% growth," Morris said, noting a 5% growth in scores is fairly high.

Morris said teachers and staff provided a lot of interventions with students last year and are continuing to be even more effective and better with interventions this year.

"We're keeping an eye on our students and identifying kids early and working with them," Morris said.

In addition, she said the school increased growth in students who already were exceeding.

"We've got some good things going," Morris said. "We have great teachers and staff and great interventionists. It's amazing to have those resources and support."

According to a news release about the accountability reports, 86.9% (728 schools) earned the same grade, with 14.5% (148 schools) earning a higher grade. and 14.1% (144 schools) earning a lower grade.

"The letter grades are of significant importance to families, as they serve as an easy-to-understand metric for how schools are performing," Jacob Oliva, secretary for the department of education, said in the news release. "While we are pleased that a majority of schools' grades held steady or improved, we still have a lot of work ahead to ensure all students are reading on grade level and are prepared for college, career, and life."

Farmington Junior High's annual report shows that 79% of the students are white; 9.4% are Hispanic/Latino, 7% two or more races and 2.7% African American. About 3% of the student body are English learners, 12% eligible to receive special education services and 28.44% are economically disadvantaged.

For the other Farmington schools, Williams Elementary maintained its B grade and Farmington High School maintained its C grade. Both Lynch Middle School and Folsom Elementary dropped from a B in 2022 to a C letter grade in 2023.

Joe McClung, Farmington assistant superintendent, said it's tough when looking at the margins for the different letter grades. Lynch Middle School and the high school were one point away from the next letter grade, and Folsom missed maintaining its B grade by only two points.

"It's heartbreaking when you miss it by that slim of a margin," McClung said.

The ESSA index scores and letter grades take many components into consideration and some of the components are different for schools based on the grades that are in those buildings.

School staff will look at the scores this year but at the same time, he pointed out the state is moving to a new test, instead of the ACT Aspire, so things will change somewhat. Other changes and requirements take effect this year because of new legislation.

But even with the changes, accountability will continue and schools will continue to receive letter grades, McClung said.

The state's A-to-F letter grades are based on a numerical ESSA index score. The federal Every Student Succeeds Act requires states to hold schools and school districts accountable for student achievement.

In Arkansas, the ESSA index score takes into account the results from the ACT Aspire tests given last spring in grades three through 10 in math, literacy and science as well as the academic growth students made from the previous year.

Other factors in the calculation of the ESSA score and ultimately the letter grades include numbers of students reading at grade level at a school, student absenteeism, enrollment in Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate courses, high school graduation rates, students participating in community service and college entrance exam results.