Hillbilly QB runs wild at Lincoln

LINCOLN -- Lincoln's 4A-1 football contest against Ozark Friday became the Koby Wilbanks show with the Ozark quarterback running wild in the Hillbillies' 44-7 win at Wolfpack Stadium.

Wilbanks, a 6-foot, 170-pound senior, converted from wide receiver which he played as a junior, finished with 251 yards of total offense highlighted by 10 carries for 209 yards. In addition, he completed 4-of-8 passes for 42 yards. Wilbanks scored four rushing touchdowns, consistently breaking tackles with stiff arms and changing directions to find the end zone. He bench presses 300 pounds and his upper body strength was evident.

Lincoln had its chances early.

Drew Moore (12-of-32, 135 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception) twice completed passes to Jace Birkes for first downs on the opening possession of the contest but the drive stalled and the Wolves turned the ball over on downs at the Ozark 48.

Wilbanks avoided a sack on third-and-six and took off gaining 21 yards before Lincoln tracked him down. After a penalty, Kayden Job batted down a pass, putting Ozark in third-and-15. Wilbanks picked up the necessary yardage on a designed run and crossed the goal line two plays later on an 11-yard scamper. Mathias Parker's kick gave the Hillbillies a 7-0 lead.

Lincoln rattled off 20 plays on its second possession but came away empty despite converting a pair of fourth downs, one by penalty and another on Moore's short pass to Caden Brewer. Lincoln advanced the football 58 yards to the Ozark 22 before 20 yards in back-to-back penalties put the Wolves in first-and-30. Moore's punt went out-of-bounds at the Hillbillies' nine.

Wilbanks gained 11 yards on two carries and completed a 13-yard pass on first-and-15 to get Ozark out of the shadow of its own goal line. Wilbanks busted a 72-yard touchdown run and less than a minute-and-a-half into the second quarter the Hillbillies led 14-0.

The Wolves went three-and-out and suffered disaster when Ozark sophomore nose guard Blaine Childers blocked Lincoln's punt and Eli Gilstrap scored on a 37-yard return that staked the Hillbillies out to a 21-0 lead.

A 64-yard completion from Moore to Colt Cushing moved the ball inside the red zone for Lincoln. The Wolves went backwards with a 5-yard penalty to 14, but on third-and-goal Moore found Caden Brewer for a touchdown. Damian Lee kicked the P.A.T. and Lincoln narrowed the gap to 21-7.

The Wolves recovered an onside kick and sent out their offense, starting from Ozark's 47. On fourth down, Moore had a pass fall off the fingertips of a receiver in the end zone and the ball turned over on downs at Ozark's 33.

Ozark dominated the line of scrimmage over the latter half of the second quarter and for the second straight year the Hillbillies scored 30 points in the second quarter against Lincoln.

Wilbanks completed a short pass to M.J. Parker. A personal foul penalty against Lincoln tacked 15 yards onto the end of the play. Wilbanks scored from 46 yards out on the next play and, with 6:05 remaining in the first half, Ozark opened up a 28-7 lead.

Moore was sacked in the end zone, which scored two points for the Hillbillies.

Following the safety, which extended Ozark's lead to 30-0, Lincoln opted to have Moore punt the ball from its 20 on the free kick. Ozark scored on Brayden Combs' 1-yard run but he was flagged for kicking a Lincoln defender, who tried to tackle him on the play.

Lincoln's next series fizzled with an incompletion on third-and-six from its own 42. Moore got off a 42-yard booming punt against a big rush and the Hillbillies went into halftime with a 37-7 cushion.

Lincoln recovered an onside kick to start the second half but faced fourth-and-two from the Hillbilly 43. On fourth down, Ozark's defensive line jumped into the neutral zone three times but were never flagged for offsides and Wilbanks broke up a pass, causing a turnover on downs.

On offense, Wilbanks capped the scoring with a 14-yard rushing touchdown to end a six-play, 53-yard drive and activate the sportsmanship rule with a running clock for the duration of the contest. Ozark won 44-7.

With Kale Jones out with injury, Tye Moss finished as Lincoln's leading rusher with 54 yards on 7 carries.

Ozark^--^7^30^7^0^--^44

Lincoln^--^0^7^0^0^--^7

First Quarter

Ozark -- Koby Wilbanks 11-yard run (Mathias Parker kick).

Second Quarter

Ozark -- Koby Wilbanks 72-yard run (Mathias Parker kick), 10:34.

Ozark -- Eli Gilstrap 37-yard blocked punt return (Mathias Parker kick).

Lincoln -- Caden Brewer 14-yard pass from Drew Moore (Damian Lee kick).

Ozark -- Koby Wilbanks 46-yard run (Mathias Parker kick), 6:05.

Ozark -- Safety quarterback tackled in end zone, 5:12.

Ozark -- Brayden Combs 1-yard run (Mathias Parker kick), 2:02.

Third Quarter

Ozark -- Koby Wilbanks 14-yard run (Mathias Parker kick).

TEAM STATISTICS

Lincoln^Ozark

Total plays^64^48

First downs^11^18

Total offense^207^365

Rushes-yards^23-72^30-323

Passing yards^135^42

Rush average^3.1^10.8

Comp-Att-Yds^TD^Int^12-35-135-1-1^4-8-42-0-0

Punts-Avg.^4-33.3^0-0.0

Penalties-Yds^6-50^6-38

Turnovers^1^0

Fumbles lost^0^1

Interceptions^1^0

Third-down conversion^5-15^5-8

Fourth-down conversion^2-5^0-1

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Lincoln, Tye Moss 7-54, Kellar Price 4-16, Nick Martinez 8-11, Caden Brewer 1-1, Drew Moore 3-(-10). Totals 23-72. Ozark, Koby Wilbanks 10-209, Gavin Gilbreth 6-51, Casey Moreland 4-26, Brogan Brassauex 3-19, Brayden Miner 4-18, Christian Huffstetler 3-0. Totals 30-323.

PASSING -- Lincoln, Drew Moore 12-32-137-1-1. Ozark, Koby Wilbanks 4-8-42-0-0.

RECEIVING -- Lincoln, Colt Cushing 1-64, Jace Birkes 4-30, Caden Brewer 4-31, Kayden Job 1-13, Kellar Price 1-(-1), Tye Moss 1-(-1). Totals 12-135. Ozark, M.J. Parker 2-27, Parker Stane 1-8, Brayden Miner 1-7. Totals 4-42.