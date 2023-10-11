Junk Weekend, Appletown, the place to be

PRAIRIE GROVE -- For Diane Rowell of West Fork, shopping at the Junk Ranch is all about "the hunt."

She and her husband attended the fall show of the Junk Ranch on Friday, Oct. 7, specifically looking for a piece of furniture but of course, they had bought a few other things.

"I like the atmosphere. It's a great day to come and shop and hunt," Rowell said. "I'm willing to wait for the perfect piece. It's all about the hunt."

Her husband, Bobby, said he's been to the huge show in Canton, Texas, many times. It grew so big, he quit going. He prefers the size of the Junk Ranch.

Western Washington County received thousands of visitors the weekend of Oct. 6-7 as people flocked to Prairie Grove for the Junk Ranch, Junk at the Mill and the many unique shops in downtown Prairie Grove and other areas of the community.

Further west, Appletown sponsored its second annual Fall Festival with 50 vendors outside and many other regulars inside. Deanna Morris-O'Brien, owner of Appletown, reported steady business on Friday.

"It's been good," she said.

Two of her vendors are regulars at the Arkansas Apple Festival in Lincoln but set up this year at Appletown. Lincoln canceled its 2023 Apple Festival because of the city's plans to tear down the community building and replace it with a new structure.

Last year, Debby Carey made all the apple butter to sell at the Apple Festival. This year, her booth, called "Some Like It Hot," had many varieties of jams and jellies.

"I would love to see the big one (Apple Festival) come back but this one is nice," Carey said. "Tim and Deanne (O'Brien) encouraged me to step out and go bigger."

She said her booth at the Fall Festival was having great business.

Lincoln Masonic Lodge 615, also a regular at the Apple Festival, was selling bags of fresh apples of many varieties at its booth.

Vendors at the different festivals all say they like the atmosphere, the sponsors and their customers. That's why they come back year after year.

DeAnna Henry, who had "Reborn Rebar" at the Junk Ranch, has been a vendor for seven years.

"We like seeing our same customers every fall," she said.

Ashley Williams with "Vintage Junk" from Rector in the northeast part of the state drove six hours to be a vendor at the Junk Ranch.

"It's the atmosphere and the people," Williams said. "Everyone is nice and helpful. Everybody I've met here is wonderful."

Sandra Butler has been with Junk at the Mill from the beginning, about nine years ago, with her booth called "Short Dog Designs."

"I like the people," said Butler, of Fayetteville. "Neta (Faddis) and Marcus (Nall) are absolutely wonderful and it carries over into the vendors."

Becky Ellis of Farmington brought her booth called "Crusty & Dusty" to Junk at the Mill. She said she enjoyed "good customers and good conversations."

For Jenson and Donna Payte of Benton coming to the Junk Ranch is an outing for them, a time to get away from home and enjoy looking at antiques and junk.

They were looking for a hall tree/mud bench, porch decor and unique Christmas gifts.

Jenson said his friends laugh at him for coming every year but he enjoys it as much as his wife.