Junkin’ along Highway 62

Clay Christopher of Pottsboro, Texas, is shopping at the booth "Crusty & Dusty" at Junk at the Mill on Friday, Oct. 6. She was there with several friends for the weekend.

Donnie Eubanks with Steve's Produce visits with Steven and Natalie Brown, who own Partytime Ponies NWA. Eubanks brought his produce from Stilwell, Okla., to Appletown Fall Festival over the weekend. He said he has 10 acres of pumpkins and was selling many varieties of pumpkins at the Fall Festival, along with other fresh produce.

Photos by Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader DeAnna and Bill Henry brought their "Reborn Rebar" booth to the Junk Ranch in Prairie Grove over the weekend. They use a plasma torch to cut the metal into fun pieces for Halloween and Christmas decorations.

Jana Harris of Russellville shops at the booth Short Dog Designs at Junk at the Mill in Prairie Grove.

Jenson Payte and his wife, Donna, of Benton, take a selfie in front of one of two photo opportunities set up at the Junk Ranch. They were enjoying an outing together and looking for a few specific items for their home.

Lovantae Youngblood, right, and his wife, Lindsay Youngblood, of Farmington, set up their booth called "Anne Baker" at the Junk at the Mill over the weekend. The couple sells homemade sour dough and Focaccia bread. His wife has a culinary degree and has completed internships and they decided to open their own business. They can also be found at the Farmington Farmers Market. He is giving a sample to Kris Isaacson of Springdale.

Marolyn Aurand of Fayetteville and her daughter, Misti Selph of Farmington, were shopping for "anything old and rustic" at the Junk Ranch on Friday. They also were just hanging out and of course, planned to get some kettlecorn. The two are at the "This 'N That" booth, owned by Lisa Cossey and Judy McGuire of DeFew, Okla.

Megan Bolinver of Lincoln purchases items from Mike and Debbie Carey and their booth, "Some Like It Hot" jams and jellies at Appletown Fall Festival. The couple also sets up at the Farmington Farmers Market and was at the Cane Hill Harvest Festival last month.

The large, red barn is the centerpiece and focal point of The Junk Ranch in Prairie Grove. This year, the event celebrated its 10th anniversary with a special shopping time under the lights on Thursday night.

Carlos Reed, left, Phil Reed, John Wood, Jim Bob Williams and Bob Reed, members of Lincoln Masonic Lodge #615, sold bags of apples at the Appletown Fall Festival on Oct. 6-7. Proceeds from the sales help provide scholarships for Lincoln students.

