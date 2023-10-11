OPINION: Frustrations boil as exam of lectern purchase rolls on

It is not just that $19,000 was spent of state tax-payer generated monies, later reimbursed by the state Republican Party from a special inaugural funds, that is causing concern as the month-long 'lectern scandal' drags on.

That is $19,000 for a simple lectern, in all reality, any Future Farmers of America shop class in any Arkansas high school could have done a better job of building.

It is perhaps our state's chief executive's cavalier way she tries to 'spin' the entire episode.

Still, it is the $19,000 for a lectern that no doubt many of Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders supporters within the Arkansas Republican Party,could have designed, manufactured, and built her by hand in their garages, farm shops, and out buildings at farms and residences all over Arkansas – and donated it to her (or the GOP of Arkansas) for free, if asked.

But spinning the many photos of the $19,000 lectern now found online, the irregular timeline of payment to coincide with her trip to the Paris Air Show (and the visit in Paris by her subsequent pals who happen to run the consulting business that was paid $19,000 for a lectern), and now, apparently our governor is getting tired (and irritable) at being asked about the purchase.

And can I say it at least one more time: It is the $19,000 price tag for a lectern that won't let this story die out and fade from the public's consciousness.

Just like those $400 hammers and $1,000 toilet seats purchased a decade ago by the U.S. military, that taxpayers, i.e., every day citizens and voters, never seem to forget.

While out in the state this past week, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders keeps on reiterating that the state's purchase of a $19,000 lectern "is something that wasn't paid for by taxpayers."

As has been said in this column space before, a well-known quote attributed to former Governor Orval Faubus, is "just because (as governor) I said it, doesn't make it so."

The purchase of the $19,000 lectern continues, despite her and her chief spokespersons' attempts to deflect the attention from the matter that was first paid for on a state credit card, thus state funds (i.e., taxes) were used for payment.

The Republican governor says it is a "manufactured controversy" stirred up by critics.

The $19,000 lectern also makes her a little testy.

As she suddenly on camera and otherwise when questioned about the purchase begins her sentences with a harsh tone, and the declarative verb of "(now) look" as quoted below by the state's largest newspaper this past week.

"Look, this is something that wasn't paid for by taxpayers, [it's] something we can use over the course of the next seven and a half years," Sanders said last Wednesday in the statewide newspaper (and on at least one TV channel). "And it's something that not only I, but a number of other officials around the state will be able to have access to."

Built to last at least seven and half years ago for $19,000 is good to know.

I don't know of ANY OTHER (my emphasis) elected official that wants a piece of this controversy, or to stand behind that notable $19,000 lectern, with statewide primaries next year.

State records show the Republican Party of Arkansas reimbursed the state for the purchase with a $19,029.25 check dated Sept. 14.

Seth Mays, executive director of the Republican Party of Arkansas, said last week that the party reimbursed the state for the lectern through a special projects account and that the party is its owner.

Then why oh, why is the $19,000 lectern in the governor's office at the state capitol, a building designed, built, and maintained by taxpayer funds, i.e., taxes.

When asked about the lectern that cost $19,000, Sanders did not offer specific details, she turned a little snippy.

"There are a number of features," she said. "I'm happy to connect you with the vendor that builds and puts these together, but it's not really my area of specialty. I'm focused on the things I'm good at. Building podiums is probably not one of them."

Governor, it is a lectern, not a podium.

Maylon Rice is a former journalist who worked for several northwest Arkansas publications. He can be reached via email at maylon[email protected]. The opinions expressed are those of the author.