PG netters brush aside pesky Lincoln squad

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove (13-9-1, 7-4 4A-1) met its rival Lincoln (15-10, 5-7 3A-1) head on in Monday's nonconference volleyball match with the Lady Tigers holding off a pesky Lincoln squad.

Neither coach was satisfied with the overall performance of their respective teams with Prairie Grove winning, 25-23, 25-11, 25-17, in three sets.

Prairie Grove seemed to be searching for way to get comfortable with a different lineup due to injury to senior Samantha Smith.

"Lincoln came out really strong in that first set. They've got some girls who really hustle and play and it's senior night. We're still adjusting to having Savannah out of our lineup. I tried a couple different lineups tonight. A lot of girls got some opportunities to contribute. I was proud of them. It was just a great way to end our home matches with a win over Lincoln," said Prairie Grove coach Lindsey Biocic.

Meanwhile, little foxes spoiled the vine for Lincoln.

Prairie Grove took the first set, 25-23, aided by six service errors committed by the Lady Wolves. Lincoln coach Brittany Engel felt that was the key to the match

"We came out strong, but it was the little errors that hurt us. We had six serving errors in the first set. Take those six points away and we would have won that set so it's hard and that's not even including the other errors we made," Engel said.

A serving error gave Prairie Grove an 18-17 lead. Lincoln then scored three straight points getting a kill and an ace by Makayla Quinn to go up 20-18.

An errant serve and back-row hitting error allowed Prairie Grove to take a 22-20 lead on Elli Gerbholz' ace. Emma Kate Vertz played the first hit over for a kill and the Lady Tigers edged closer to victory with a 23-21 lead. Layni Birkes nailed back-to-back kills for Lincoln, but the Lady Tigers reached game-point on a violation and won 25-23 on Havyn Huber's kill.

"We had six free points we gave them from serving in the net and serving out and that's just the first set. We had several other times in the second set and third set where we served it in the net and served it out. It's hard to beat yourselves, along with the other team. We were beating ourselves and they were beating us so it's hard to come back from that," Engel said.

Vertz racked up 27 assists. Kylee Fields led the Lady Tigers with 4 aces. Ashtyn Burton had 8 kills while Huber added 7.

"I thought they had very good games tonight, very limited errors, too. They had one error apiece so they [combined] had a really high hitting percentage tonight," Biocic said.

Macy Guist, Emma Wilson and Vertz each had 8 digs for Prairie Grove.

"Good, strong defense spread out across the board," Biocic said. "Emma Hix, she stepped in tonight for Savannah. She's a sophomore. She had two kills and two blocks so that's big for a sophomore, who hasn't had a lot of varsity experience to come in and do that."

Lincoln draws several benefits from the match. Although it's a loss, it's nonconference so that doesn't hurt the Lady Wolves in the 3A-1 standings. Engel felt it was a good tune-up before going to Paris on Tuesday.

"That's going to be a tough match for us, so hopefully we got all that out tonight and hopefully we'll show up and beat Paris. We did take a set from Paris the last time we played them, so it should be a really close match," Engel said.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Prairie Grove sophomore Kimber Hamilton serves during the third set of Monday's nonconference rivalry volleyball match against Lincoln. Prairie Grove swept the Lady Wolves, 25-23, 25-11, 25-17.

