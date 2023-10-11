Prairie Grove Homecoming Celebration 2023

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Freshman maid Calea Schmarje, daughter of Jonathan and Karen Schmarje, escorted by Cole Bromley (left), son of Jason and Christi Bromley, and Marcelo Maldanado, son of Marcelo and Adriana Maldonado.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Freshman maid Calea Schmarje, daughter of Jonathan and Karen Schmarje, escorted by Cole Bromley (left), son of Jason and Christi Bromley, and Marcelo Maldanado, son of Marcelo and Adriana Maldonado.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Freshman maid Calea Schmarje, daughter of Jonathan and Karen Schmarje, escorted by Cole Bromley (left), son of Jason and Christi Bromley, and Marcelo Maldanado, son of Marcelo and Adriana Maldonado.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Freshman maid Macie Stewart, daughter of Mason and Danyeill Stewart, escorted by Lane McCleland (left), son of Jeff and Dena McCleland and Angela McCleland, and Jymmy Navarrete, son of Maria Navarrete and Jesus Cruz.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Freshman maid Macie Stewart, daughter of Mason and Danyeill Stewart, escorted by Lane McCleland (left), son of Jeff and Dena McCleland and Angela McCleland, and Jymmy Navarrete, son of Maria Navarrete and Jesus Cruz.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Freshman maid Macie Stewart, daughter of Mason and Danyeill Stewart, escorted by Lane McCleland (left), son of Jeff and Dena McCleland and Angela McCleland, and Jymmy Navarrete, son of Maria Navarrete and Jesus Cruz.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Junior maid, Kimberly Martinez, daughter of Angela Calderon and Ramiro Martinez, escorted by Braxton Beshears (left), son of Josh Beshears and Megan Pierce, and Kade Patton, son of Cody and Kayce Patton.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Junior maid, Kimberly Martinez, daughter of Angela Calderon and Ramiro Martinez, escorted by Braxton Beshears (left), son of Josh Beshears and Megan Pierce, and Kade Patton, son of Cody and Kayce Patton.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Junior maid, Kimberly Martinez, daughter of Angela Calderon and Ramiro Martinez, escorted by Braxton Beshears (left), son of Josh Beshears and Megan Pierce, and Kade Patton, son of Cody and Kayce Patton.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Junior maid Kylee Fields, daughter of Wesley and Natasha Davis and Tyler Fields, escorted by Cale Bray (left), son of Stuart and Sharon Bray, and Asher Linn, son of Tim and Jamie Linn.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Junior maid Kylee Fields, daughter of Wesley and Natasha Davis and Tyler Fields, escorted by Cale Bray (left), son of Stuart and Sharon Bray, and Asher Linn, son of Tim and Jamie Linn.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Junior maid Kylee Fields, daughter of Wesley and Natasha Davis and Tyler Fields, escorted by Cale Bray (left), son of Stuart and Sharon Bray, and Asher Linn, son of Tim and Jamie Linn.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Prairie Grove players take the field before Friday's 5A West Homecoming football game against Clarksville. The Tigers won 36-14 to halt a 3-game losing streak.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Prairie Grove players take the field before Friday's 5A West Homecoming football game against Clarksville. The Tigers won 36-14 to halt a 3-game losing streak.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Prairie Grove players take the field before Friday's 5A West Homecoming football game against Clarksville. The Tigers won 36-14 to halt a 3-game losing streak.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Prairie Grove High School Homecoming queen, Rayleigh Bartholomew, daughter of Mitch and Mandy Bartholomew, escorted by Conner Hubbs (left), son of Kevin and Rachel Hubbs, and Luke Vance, son of Turner and Brook Vance.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Prairie Grove High School Homecoming queen, Rayleigh Bartholomew, daughter of Mitch and Mandy Bartholomew, escorted by Conner Hubbs (left), son of Kevin and Rachel Hubbs, and Luke Vance, son of Turner and Brook Vance.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Prairie Grove High School Homecoming queen, Rayleigh Bartholomew, daughter of Mitch and Mandy Bartholomew, escorted by Conner Hubbs (left), son of Kevin and Rachel Hubbs, and Luke Vance, son of Turner and Brook Vance.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Senior maid Ava Pinkerton, daughter of Mike and Mary Pinkerton, escorted by David Stephens (left), son of Candice Gentry and Kevin Stephens, and Morgan Cobb, son of Justin and Janet Cobb.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Senior maid Ava Pinkerton, daughter of Mike and Mary Pinkerton, escorted by David Stephens (left), son of Candice Gentry and Kevin Stephens, and Morgan Cobb, son of Justin and Janet Cobb.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Senior maid Ava Pinkerton, daughter of Mike and Mary Pinkerton, escorted by David Stephens (left), son of Candice Gentry and Kevin Stephens, and Morgan Cobb, son of Justin and Janet Cobb.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Senior maid Reese Powell, of daughter Chris and Olivia Powell, escorted by Spencer Allen (left), son of Rodney and Mandy Allen, and Jace Edwards, son of Mark and Sarah Edwards.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Senior maid Reese Powell, of daughter Chris and Olivia Powell, escorted by Spencer Allen (left), son of Rodney and Mandy Allen, and Jace Edwards, son of Mark and Sarah Edwards.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Senior maid Reese Powell, daughter of Chris and Olivia Powell, escorted by Spencer Allen (left), son of Rodney and Mandy Allen, and Jace Edwards, son of Mark and Sarah Edwards.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Sophomore maid Channing Ashworth, daughter of Corey and Alana Ashworth, escorted by Joe Sims (left), son of Daniel and Mandi Carter, and Justin Bryars, son of James and Genna Bryars.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Sophomore maid Channing Ashworth, daughter of Corey and Alana Ashworth, escorted by Joe Sims (left), son of Daniel and Mandi Carter, and Justin Bryars, son of James and Genna Bryars.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Sophomore maid Channing Ashworth, daughter of Corey and Alana Ashworth, escorted by Joe Sims (left), son of Daniel and Mandi Carter, and Justin Bryars, son of James and Genna Bryars.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Sophomore maid Ruthie Foster, daughter of Brad and Brandy Foster, escorted by Alex Abshier (left), son of Patrick and Tara Abshier, and Josh Ritchey, son of Randy Ritchey and Peggy Ritchey.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Sophomore maid Ruthie Foster, daughter of Brad and Brandy Foster, escorted by Alex Abshier (left), son of Patrick and Tara Abshier, and Josh Ritchey, son of Randy Ritchey and Peggy Ritchey.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Sophomore maid Ruthie Foster, daughter of Brad and Brandy Foster, escorted by Alex Abshier (left), son of Patrick and Tara Abshier, and Josh Ritchey, son of Randy Ritchey and Peggy Ritchey.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/ Prairie Grove High School Homecoming queen, Rayleigh Bartholomew, daughter of Mitch and Mandy Bartholomew, escorted by Conner Hubbs (left), son of Kevin and Rachel Hubbs, and Luke Vance, son of Turner and Brook Vance, and accompanied by attendants Georgia Jones, daughter of J.D. and Jessica Jones, and Killian Sparkman, son of Sam and Cindy Sparkman.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/ Prairie Grove High School Homecoming queen, Rayleigh Bartholomew, daughter of Mitch and Mandy Bartholomew, escorted by Conner Hubbs (left), son of Kevin and Rachel Hubbs, and Luke Vance, son of Turner and Brook Vance, and accompanied by attendants Georgia Jones, daughter of J.D. and Jessica Jones, and Killian Sparkman, son of Sam and Cindy Sparkman.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/ Prairie Grove High School Homecoming queen, Rayleigh Bartholomew, daughter of Mitch and Mandy Bartholomew, escorted by Conner Hubbs (left), son of Kevin and Rachel Hubbs, and Luke Vance, son of Turner and Brook Vance, and accompanied by attendants Georgia Jones, daughter of J.D. and Jessica Jones, and Killian Sparkman, son of Sam and Cindy Sparkman.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Prairie Grove students salute the United States' Flag while the pep band performs "The Star Spangled Banner" prior to Friday's Homecoming football game against Clarksville. The Tigers won 36-14.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Prairie Grove students salute the United States' Flag while the pep band performs "The Star Spangled Banner" prior to Friday's Homecoming football game against Clarksville. The Tigers won 36-14.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Prairie Grove students salute the United States' Flag while the pep band performs "The Star Spangled Banner" prior to Friday's Homecoming football game against Clarksville. The Tigers won 36-14.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Freshman maid Macie Stewart, daughter of Mason and Danyeill Stewart, escorted by Lane McCleland (left), son of Jeff and Dena McCleland and Angela McCleland, and Jymmy Navarrete, son of Maria Navarrete and Jesus Cruz.



Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Junior maid, Kimberly Martinez, daughter of Angela Calderon and Ramiro Martinez, escorted by Braxton Beshears (left), son of Josh Beshears and Megan Pierce, and Kade Patton, son of Cody and Kayce Patton.



Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Junior maid Kylee Fields, daughter of Wesley and Natasha Davis and Tyler Fields, escorted by Cale Bray (left), son of Stuart and Sharon Bray, and Asher Linn, son of Tim and Jamie Linn.



Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Prairie Grove players take the field before Friday's 5A West Homecoming football game against Clarksville. The Tigers won 36-14 to hall a 3-game losing streak.



Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Prairie Grove High School Homecoming queen, Rayleigh Bartholomew, daughter of Mitch and Mandy Bartholomew, escorted by Conner Hubbs (left), son of Kevin and Rachel Hubbs, and Luke Vance, son of Turner and Brook Vance.



Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Senior maid Ava Pinkerton, daughter of Mike and Mary Pinkerton, escorted by David Stephens (left), son of Candice Gentry and Kevin Stephens, and Morgan Cobb, son of Justin and Janet Cobb.



Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Senior maid Reese Powell, daughter of Chris and Olivia Powell, escorted by Spencer Allen (left), son of Rodney and Mandy Allen, and Jace Edwards, son of Mark and Sarah Edwards.



Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Sophomore maid Channing Ashworth, daughter of Corey and Alana Ashworth, escorted by Joe Sims (left), son of Daniel and Mandi Carter, and Justin Bryars, son of James and Genna Bryars.



Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Sophomore maid Ruthie Foster, daughter of Brad and Brandy Foster, escorted by Alex Abshier (left), son of Patrick and Tara Abshier, and Josh Ritchey, son of Randy Ritchey and Peggy Ritchey.



Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/ Prairie Grove High School Homecoming queen, Rayleigh Bartholomew, daughter of Mitch and Mandy Bartholomew, escorted by Conner Hubbs (left), son of Kevin and Rachel Hubbs, and Luke Vance, son of Turner and Brook Vance, and accompanied by attendants Georgia Jones, daughter of J.D. and Jessica Jones, and Killian Sparkman, son of Sam and Cindy Sparkman.

