Roscoe, an 8-year-old and a pet food drive

FARMINGTON -- When 8-year-old Kendall Wallace saw Roscoe, a Chihuahua mix, at the Farmington Farmers Market, she knew she had to do something to help collect pet food for dogs and cats as part of her birthday celebration this year.

Her idea, with some help from her mother and brother, was to set up a lemonade stand in the driveway of her house off Broyles Avenue.

Kendall, a second grader at Williams Elementary School in Farmington, made the lemonade from a mix and sold it on a Sunday afternoon. Her mother guesses Kendall sold 50-60 cups of lemonade. Some people donated dog or cat food in exchange for a drink. Her brother helped by standing with a sign on the corner to tell passers-by about the campaign.

By the time it was all over, Kendall collected 82 pounds of pet food and about $308 in donations. She and her mom went shopping with the cash donations to buy more pet food, and the food is being donated to the senior centers in Farmington and Prairie Grove and to the pet food pantry at Farmington Veterinarian Clinic.

Roscoe, who is the mascot at the veterinarian clinic, was at the Farmers Market on Dogs Day with the clinic that Saturday.

Kendall describes the little dog as "adorable." Nancy Woodward, clinic office manager, said Roscoe, now 13 years old, came to live at the clinic in February 2020 because his "mama" had to go to a nursing home. Before that, Roscoe had been a patient at the clinic.

Kendall's family also uses the Farmington Veterinarian Clinic. Right now she has a cat named Pepper but the family has had two dogs in the past.

Woodward said the clinic will have a dog food drive in November through the rest of the year. People can drop by to donate dog food or they can call if they are in need of food for their pets.

Kendall also had a sleepover with friends for her birthday. For this party, she said her friends brought her presents.

"I like presents," Kendall said, and what 8-year-old wouldn't say that.