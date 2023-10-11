School district honors six inductees to hall of honor

FARMINGTON -- More than 175 guests sat around 22 round tables decorated in Cardinal Red to honor the 2023 inductees for Farmington School District's Hall of Honor.

The district honored the following inductees: Brad Blew, Roy Hummel, Jessica Carter-McCollugh, Keith Marrs, Liz Williams-Caudle and Bryan Law.

The six represented a former teacher, former athletes, coaches and administrators, all honorees who have given to the school and community in many different ways.

Guests walked on red carpet onto the floor at Cardinal Arena to decorations that included a large balloon arch, a lighted Hall of Honor sign and bouquets of fresh flowers set as centerpieces for each table. Members of the high school girls' volleyball and basketball teams served as ushers and attendants for the event.

A long table at the end of the arena floor was used to show highlights of each inductee through trophies, newspaper articles, awards and photographs.

Superintendent Jon Laffoon said he wanted to recognize each inductee for their achievements and lasting legacies for Farmington schools and the Farmington community, noting that each had shaped the hearts of countless students.

Beau Thompson, Farmington athletic director, thanked the sponsors for the second annual Hall of Honor celebration. Thompson said 112 people came for the first event last year and he was planning for about 150 this year. However, reservations continued to come in and he said the banquet had 176 participants, plus a few others.

"Thank you for continuing to make this a special event for our district," Thompson said.

Jeff Oxford, a Farmington graduate and a former school board member, served as emcee for the evening. He introduced each inductee and then directed everyone's attention to a video. In each case, except for Hummel, the inductee was interviewed and then others also shared information about the person.

A few excerpts from each of the videos, along with information about each inductee:

BRAD BLEW

Blew spent 34 years at Farmington (1986-2020) with a 468-164 career record as head girls' basketball coach with nine conference titles, seven state semifinal appearances, two state runner-ups, and a state championship in 2004. As athletic director, Blew played an instrumental role in adding five new sports programs to Farmington, including volleyball as well as boys and girls soccer, and in the planning and construction of new and upgraded sports facilities.

Blew said it was an honor to be named to the Hall of Honor Class of 2023, but it meant even more to be a part of the others in the group. A highlight for him was the state championship in 2004 but he mainly talked about the community support he received as girls basketball coach and athletic director and the support he received from his wife, Lori, and children.

"That's a real gift," Blew said.

ROY HUMMEL

During his 23-year tenure as an employee of Farmington Public Schools, Hummel, who passed away Jan. 17, 2021, served as the FFA advisor and taught agricultural education. His contributions extended beyond the classroom, as he also held roles on the Farmington City Council, Farmington Planning Commission, Farmington School Board, Washington County Planning Board, Washington County Fair Board and Washington Water Authority.

Oxford, who had Hummel as a teacher, said it was his greatest honor to be able to speak at Hummel's memorial service. He said Hummel had the ability where he made sure every student felt like he or she was special.

Jarod Morrison, director of maintenance and technology and a former Farmington coach, said Hummel "embodied what everyone should be in our community...I can't think of anyone more plugged into our community than Mr. Hummel."

Hummel lived by three rules, Morrison said, (1) accomplish something everyday; (2) have fun (3) do something for someone without them knowing about it.

"He had a care for the community and a love for his neighbor," Morrison said about Hummel.

Cheryl West accepted Hummel's plaque on behalf of him.

JESSICA CARTER-MCCOLLUGH

McCollugh holds the school single game scoring record of 47 points for girls basketball. Her Lady Cardinal teams achieved an undefeated home record of 65-0 and overall record of 87-14 between 1997 and 2000. She was a three-time All-State selection and went on to play Division I women's college basketball for Mississippi State University where she lettered four years.

"I worked so hard at basketball and it brought me so much joy, it's nice to see that recognition," Carter-McCollough said in her video.

She is in her 19th year at Farmington, and noted that Farmington basketball is all she has known, both as a player and now in her coaching career.

Blew also was interviewed on her video and he said she was a great shooter and would come in and shoot everyday, except Christmas Day.

"She was the perfect athlete that showed hard work pays off. She was a fierce competitor," Blew said.

KEITH MARRS

Marrs played on both Farmington state championship football teams in 1972 and 1973 under legendary coach Allen Holland. He was named to the National All-Midwest team, a distinction given to 10 Arkansans in 1973. Over the past 40 years, Marrs has served the community as a realtor and entrepreneur, extending Farmington's influence across Northwest Arkansas.

Oxford described Marrs as one of the most humble persons that anyone can meet.

Marrs, in his video, said he felt blessed to attend Farmington and believed he was in the right place at the right time. His favorite memory was winning the state championship, but the most important part of Farmington, he said, were the relationships he had with teachers and players.

A friend, Ron Hudson, remembered throwing the football everyday at school with Marrs. Hudson praised Marrs for his good morals, noting Marrs has continued to go above and beyond for the school and the community.

LIZ WILLIAMS-CAUDLE

Williams-Caudle led the 2003 Lady Cardinal girls basketball team coached by Blew to conference and district titles before finishing as state runner-up. The next season Farmington won it all, including an undefeated conference championship, district, regional and Class 3A State championships. Her teams went 81-12. She currently is district associate athletic director for Fayetteville Public Schools.

Williams-Caudle said God put a lot of people in her life as she played basketball throughout the years.

Blew described her as a gifted athlete, gifted basketball player and a smart student.

"She was as good in the classroom as she was in basketball. She is doing great things at Fayetteville. She is a great choice for the Farmington Hall of Honor."

Blew said Williams-Caudle had the perfect career at Farmington and it ended perfectly with the state championship.

"She's still doing things the right way every single day," Blew said.

BRYAN LAW

Law came to Farmington in 1999 as the head football coach and went on to serve as assistant principal, assistant superintendent, and finally superintendent. During his tenure as head football coach, the 2000 Cardinals achieved one of the best records in school history by going 11-1.

Law said he considered his place in the Hall of Honor to be a hybrid position, where he was a coach for a few years but spent most of his time in administration and was able to play a role in the growth the district has had, along with overseeing major capital projects for a new high school, performing arts center, basketball arena and football stadium.

"When I moved into administration, I found the teaching staff to be wonderful, supportive and progressive," Law said.

Oxford said Farmington, under the leadership of Law, was able to build all the high school facilities without asking school patrons for a tax increase.

"I doubt you can find another school in the state that has been able to do that," Oxford said. "His leadership and the administrative office put this district in a very positive light in Northwest Arkansas."