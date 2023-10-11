Silver lining in volleyball loss to Shiloh

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Battling injuries and facing a top notch opponent, Prairie Grove (12-9-1, 7-4 4A-1) absorbed a sweep at the hands of Shiloh Christian (19-4, 11-0 4A-1) Thursday.

The Lady Tigers, playing without senior Samantha Smith, were forced to revamp their lineup and lost by scores of 25-13, 25-20, 25-18 in 4A-1 Conference volleyball action Thursday.

"Shiloh played very well tonight. They look well improved from when we saw them the first time," said Prairie Grove coach Lindsey Biocic.

She found a silver lining in the cloud.

"I was very proud of our girls, even though we lost, we played very, very hard and we did some things that we had not been doing recently that was really refreshing to see," Biocic said.

Biocic praised the play of Havyn Huber and Ashlyn Tag on the back row.

"Shiloh was serving, very, very hard serves at us, probably the hardest serving team that we've faced all year and I thought our back row did a very good job of handling that," Biocic said. "

Junior setter Emma Kate Vertz played without having to tape her fingers together and finished with 23 assists, coming off an injury.

"She did a good job running our offense. I thought she did a good job of mixing up who we were setting. Each girl contributed offensively," Biocic said.

She noted the play of Kamryn Coughran and Ashtyn Burton in the middle and Huber on the right side.

"Elli Gerbholz, she hadn't played front row at all this year. She stepped up and did a great job of never backing down, and trying to find the court on that open spot all night," Biocic said. "I was just really proud of them overall as a team for fighting through a really good Shiloh team."

The Lady Tigers hung tough for awhile in game one. Prairie Grove rallied from an early 5-2 deficit to briefly capture a lead (6-5) with a 4-0 mini run. Junior Ashlyn Tag's kill started the run and Ashtyn Burton served up consecutive aces after a Shiloh hitting error.

Prairie Grove stayed within a point, trailing 8-9 on Elli Gerbholz's kill, but Shiloh surged with a 13-4 run to open up a 10-point advantage at 23-13 and the Lady Tigers never got back in the game.

Prairie Grove committed a service error and Shiloh junior Audrey Pender finished off the set with a kill, giving the Lady Saints a 25-13 win in game one.

Some of the Lady Tigers' best offense came off aces.

Burton had one early in the second set to push the Lady Tigers in front, 3-2, and Gerbholz contributed an ace to make 9-13.

Trading points allowed the visitors to maintain separation and Shiloh extended its lead to six points, at 21-15, on sophomore Chloe Blessing's kill.

Another mini Prairie Grove run generated four straight points. Havyn Huber's kill, a Gerbholz ace and a Tag kill enabled the Lady Tigers to sneak within 23-20 before Shiloh scored the final two points, winning 25-23 after a Caroline Red kill and a Lady Tiger hitting error.

Burton's block, Tag's kill and Burton's ace helped the Lady Tigers get off to a 4-3 lead in the third set.

Kamyrn Coughran's kill kept Prairie Grove close, trailing 11-8.

Shiloh answered with a 5-3 run to go up 16-11. Prairie Grove fought an uphill battle, scoring three points off Lady Saint mistakes but could get no closer than 17-14. A 6-2 Shiloh run made it 23-16. Emma Kate Vertz stopped the run with a kill and Macy Guist added an ace off the net.

Smith's knee will be examined with an MRI.

Mary Reece knocked down a kill to bring Shiloh to match-point and the Lady Saints won, 25-18, on a Prairie Grove hitting error.

Prairie Grove defeated Clarksville, 25-21, 25-12, 25-22, in three sets on the road Tuesday, Oct. 3. Tag lead the team with 8 kills and 2 blocks, while Kaylee Wilson contributed 10 digs and Vertz dished out 23 assists.

Huntsville hosts the 4A Northwest District volleyball tournament at the AT & Georgia Mae Smith Activity Center from Oct. 16-19. Going into the final week of the regular season, Prairie Grove hosted Lincoln in a nonconference match on Monday, then finished out with road matches at Ozark Tuesday and Gentry Thursday.