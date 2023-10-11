Sports Column: Native American victorious over racism

There are unwritten sets of rules football teams and high school classes operate by.

Typically, there's one guy on the football team everybody looks to for leadership whether they acknowledge that or not.

He's the guy, who if the other team can move him, that's when you know you're in trouble, but generally nothing moves him and, as a teammate, there's a confidence placed in that solid rock of defense.

For the Hardin Bulldogs from 1981-1983 that guy was my cousin, Al "Champion" Takes Horse, who burst onto the scene as a 190-pound sophomore, possessing a big heart, down to earth humor, giant hands and an intuitive sense of justice.

Brotherly Infants

Champ and I were born three days apart. We met as infants in the Crow/Northern Cheyenne Hospital at Crow Agency, Montana, getting our first introductions in the capital of the Crow Nation.

Twenty months later our moms were both back in the hospital giving birth again. This time the script flipped. Where I'm three days older than "Champ," his sister Gladys is three days older than my sister, Rachel. Like us, the girls grew up forging a bond of friendship that went beyond being cousins.

Champ and I grew up with a standing joke between us -- sort of like the Arnold Schwarzenegger/Danny Devito movie. "We're twins, only our mothers can tell us apart."

That silly line never failed to generate his booming laughter.

Zero Tolerance For Bullies

Champ absolutely would not tolerate a bully. There were juniors and seniors at Hardin High School hazing his classmate, Tim Kennedy, who found out the hard way that even as a freshman Champ was not to be messed with.

One of my coaching friends at Prairie Grove pointed out last week that because society tends to punish those who deal efficiently with bullies, that's allowed bullying to become a problem.

Champ knew how to deal with bullies and didn't concern himself with the consequences. Champ was not one to start trouble but, boy howdy, could he finish it.

Champ conquered like David in Psalm 144:1-2, "Blessed be the Lord my strength which teacheth my hands to war, and my fingers to fight: My goodness, and my fortress; my high tower, and my deliverer; my shield, and he in whom I trust; who subdueth my people under me."

To have him on your side was to have a powerful ally, not only because of his incredible physical strength, which he acknowledged as a gift from God, but also as a loyal companion, a trustworthy friend and a person who loved to laugh.

Samson-Like Strength

Champ was like Samson defined in Judges 13:24-25, "And the woman bare a son, and called his name Samson: and the child grew, and the Lord blessed him. And the Spirit of the Lord began to move him at times in the camp of Dan between Zorah and Eshtaol."

Champ was like Joshua described in Joshua 1:5, "There shall not any man be able to stand before thee all the days of thy life: as I was with Moses, so I will be with thee: I will not fail thee, nor forsake thee."

He needed that, tasting the hatred of our psychopath head football coach, who wasn't necessarily an out-and-out racist because he also had it in for my best friend, Paul Eshleman, a non-Indian, without any apparent motivation.

While that dude probably wasn't an outright racist, he allowed the racists to influence his football program and decide who played and who didn't. Champ rode the bench until they had to play him in his senior season and the Bulldog record reflected not putting our best 11 on the field at all times.

Paul Eshleman, who started at center and bench pressed 300 pounds as a 5-feet-10, 185-pound senior, looked at Champ's strength and size as well as that of our classmate Robert Pickett, 6-4, 230 pounds, and observed, "That guy could plug a hole."

In JV games when Champ did get to play, there were times I'd recognize a play from inside linebacker and think I'm going to make that tackle but Champ and/or Robert overpowered the lineman blocking them and made the play before I got there.

Now, 40 years after graduation, it angers me that the grandchildren of my non-Indian classmates have to deal with racism because of Critical Race Theory. It's like Eagles' dummer Don Henley once stated in a song, "evil is still evil in anybody's name."

Fast Cars And Wrestling

Champ liked fast cars and hot rods. I once saw him do a "wheelie" on his motorcycle the entire length of Main Street in Crow Agency with his wife, Eunice, on the back. The fastest I've ever traveled on four wheels in my lifetime was seated beside him as a passenger in his black 1977 Pontiac Trans Am when the speedometer showed 155 and that car behaved as if it was just getting warmed up.

Yet, Champ avoided the downfalls listed in the first half of Daniel 11:32, "And such as do wickedly against the covenant shall he corrupt by flatteries," but emulated Daniel maintaining the context of a relationship with God, who declares in the latter half of that same verse, "But the people that do know their God shall be strong, and do exploits."

Champ wrestled his way into the Montana Class A State finals as a 190-pound sophomore competing in a then unlimited heavyweight division. His opponent outweighed him by 150 pounds but the guy still had trouble with Champ.

My classmate, Rhonda, recently reached out to me sharing her memories of Champ. They dated for almost a year in high school. She was a junior, while Champ (a year behind me in school) was a sophomore.

"He was my date to my junior prom. He always made me feel so safe, was always so kind and caring. Prayers for his family," Rhonda said.

Teasing Cousins

The "Teasing Cousins" culture of the Crow Tribe flourished within our relationships. Champ hadn't seen my brother in years but David got one over on him. David had shaved his head, sprouted a goatee and wore biker garb. Champ saw David heading straight for him and braced himself, thinking here's one more dude who wants to tango.

The last time I saw Champ at his home on Dec. 28, 2022, I asked him about that.

"I didn't recognize him," Champ said.

When he realized it was his cousin, they both busted out laughing.

Forgiveness Trumps Wound

Champ also took a page out of St. Paul's book from Romans 12:21, "Be not overcome of evil, but overcome evil with good."

Too many people from the "Rez" have allowed themselves to embrace the "victim mentality" and become just as racist as those who did them and their families wrong in the past. Champ never ventured down that path, and he had reason to. While a teenager, Champ experienced a personal betrayal that stung him deeply, yet he forgave and moved on without continuing to subject himself to that kind of treatment.

I can't help but think that when Champ crossed over the Great Divide on Oct. 3, 2023, someone was there waiting, and, as much as I miss him, that makes me incredibly happy. Champ may have been robbed of a relationship during his lifetime, but not forever, and eternity is a mighty long time.

Champ's greatest triumph wasn't of his own doing. He simply accepted the free gift of salvation.

"I, even I, am the Lord; and beside me there is no saviour. I have declared, and have saved, and I have shewed, when there was no strange god among you: therefore ye are my witnesses, saith the Lord, that I am God." - Isaiah 43:11-12

Champ's presence filled the lives of those privileged to get close to him with love, affirmation, wit and a kindred bond of brotherhood. I'm not ashamed to say "I love you, Champ," and appreciate the values you stood for, and I'm thankful for the enduring legacy living on through your wife, children and grandchildren.

Mark Humphrey is a sports writer for the Enterprise-Leader. The opinions expressed are the author's own.