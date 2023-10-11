Tigers turn critical stops into points

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Clarksville appeared postured to take the lead when Asher Linn intercepted an errant Panther pass, returning it 42 yards as a key swing in Prairie Grove's 36-14 win Friday.

At the other end of the field, Conner Hubbs' 6-yard touchdown run capped a 9-play, 54-yard drive that consumed 3:25, almost as much time of possession as Prairie Grove accumulated in the entire first half. Jace Edwards ran in a 2-point conversion and Prairie Grove achieved a 14-point swing.

"That was something that we definitely like seeing. With their drive it was big to stop them there," said Prairie Grove coach Danny Abshier.

Those type of plays empowered the Tigers to transform critical stops into points and improve their conference record to 1-2 in the 5A West and end a 3-game skid. Prairie Grove (3-3, 1-2 5A West) hadn't won since beating Gravette, 44-22, on Sept. 8.

Instead of falling apart when faced with adversity, the Tigers doubled their lead to 28-14, adding another touchdown in the fourth quarter with Hubbs on the receiving end of Alex Abshier's 8-yard touchdown toss. The clinching score culminated a 97-yard drive after Prairie Grove forced a turnover on downs with Cale Bray hitting a Clarksville runner in the backfield.

Clarksville dominated time of possession in the first half, running off 45 plays to 13 for Prairie Grove, and controlling the ball for 19 of the 24 minutes, which made Linn's interception loom large after the Panthers rattled off 11 plays. A major stop occurred on third down with Joseph Sims leading a gang tackle to bring down a Clarksville runner for no gain on third-and-three from the Tigers' 10-yard-line.

Away from the ball, a Clarksville player attempted to kick Linn in the groin. The officials didn't see that and on the next play Linn stopped the drive with his interception and 42-yard runback, sparking a flipping of the field. Prairie Grove converted fourth-and-two on its enusing drive with backup quarterback Alex Abshier successfully carrying out a play fake with the Panthers concentrating on a feign to Sims up the middle.

Alex Abshier pulled the ball back at the last second and pitched it to Edwards, who got outside for 8 yards to the Clarksville 15, keeping the drive alive.

Hubbs broke three runs longer than 20 yards and had a fourth carry for 19 yards. Danny Abshier noted Hubbs finished with a game-high 173 yards and 4 touchdowns on 11 carries.

"Hubbs had an extraordinary game," Danny Abshier said. "The hand definitely didn't hamper him running the ball and it didn't hamper him catching the ball. We threw only one pass to him. It was a short one. He caught it and shot into the end zone."

Sims ran the ball 11 times for 84 yards and a touchdown, while Edwards added 59 yards and a trio of 2-point converion runs on 11 rushing attempts.

Alex Abshier completed both of his passing attempts for 21 yards with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Hubbs in the fourth quarter. The touchdown pass culminated a 17-play, 97-yard drive that chewed up 6:10 on the heels of Bray's fourth-down stop.

"We came up with a goal line stand. Those were two huge defensive stops," Danny Abshier said. "With Clarksville's ball control and them making first downs in the second half we weren't quite as explosive, but I thought our guys played well."

Prairie Grove jumped out to a quick 12-0 lead in the game's first four minutes with Sims breaking off a 35-yard touchdown run and Hubbs scoring from 21 yards out.

Clarksville began it's rally with an 11-play, 67-yard drive capped by Luke Siebenmorgen's 6-yard run that drew the Panthers within 12-7 on Juan Delarosa's P.A.T. kick.

Prairie Grove took the enusing kickoff and covered 56 yards in two plays with Hubbs sprinting the distance on a 53-yard run.

That had Offensive Coordinator Max Washausen jumping for joy. The veteran coach told Danny Abshier, "We scored three touchdowns in nine plays."

But Clarksville plugged away, turned an interception into a 13-play, 61-yard drive for points on Nathan Powell's 6-yard touchdown dash, and nearly succeeded in driving for a go-ahead score upon recovering an onside kick. Alex Abshier came up with a big play on defense by containing a sweep and forcing Clarksville's Zac Shook to turn upfield where he was met by a wall of Tigers causing a turnover on downs to thwart the Panthers and allowing Prairie Grove to take a 20-7 lead into the half.

Clarksville endeavored to attone for that missed opportunity on the opening drive of the third quarter and Prairie Grove needed another defensive stop, this time from Linn's interception to maintain its lead.

Prairie Grove visits Dardanelle this week. The Sand Lizards lost 56-21 to Farmington Friday.

"We're 1-2 [in the 5A West], they're 1-2. There are four teams sitting at 1-2 right now, so to come out and win it will help us out a lot," Danny Abshier said.

Harrison and Pea Ridge, two opponents which beat the Tigers earlier in the season, are the other two league teams with a 1-2 conference record coming into this week.

Prairie Grove 36, Clarksville 14

Clarksville^--^7^7^0^6^--^14

Prairie Grove^--^20^0^8^8^--^36

First Quarter

Prairie Grove -- Joseph Sims 35-yard run (run failed), 11:37.

Prairie Grove -- Conner Hubbs 21-yard run (run failed), 8:07.

Clarksville -- Luke Siebenmorgen 6-yard run (Juan Delarosa kick), 2:20.

Prairie Grove -- Conner Hubbs 53-yard run (Jace Edwards run), 1:39.

Second Quarter

Clarksville -- Nathan Powell 6-yard run (Juan Delarosa kick), 4:10.

Third Quarter

Prairie Grove -- Conner Hubbs 6-yard run (Jace Edwards run), 3:02.

Fourth Quarter

Prairie Grove -- Conner Hubbs 8-yard pass from Alex Abshier (Jace Edwards run), 2:56.

TEAM STATISTICS

Prairie Grove^Clarksville

Total plays^41^72

First downs^15^20

Total offense^330^273

Rushes-yards^38-309^57-221

Passing yards^21^52

Rush average^8.1^3.9

Comp-Att-Yds^TD^Int^2-3-21-1-1^4-9-52-0-1

Punts-Avg.^1-29^1-41

Penalties-Yds^5-25^3-15

Turnovers^1^1

Fumbles lost^0^0

Interceptions^1^1

Third-down conversion^2-5^8-16

Fourth-down conversion^2-2^1-6

Missed Field Goals -- None.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Conner Hubbs 11-173, Joseph Sims 11-84, Jace Edwards 11-59, Elijah Sugg 1-4, Isaac Moss 2-(-2), Luke Vance 2-(-7). Totals 38-309. Clarksville, Zac Shook 26-127, Luke Siebenmorgen 19-76, 3-16, Rhett Fultz 5-10, Team 7-8. Totals 57-221.

PASSING -- Prairie Grove, Luke Vance 0-1-0-0-1, Alex Abshier 2-2-21-1-0. Totals 2-3-21-1-1. Clarksville, Luke Siebenmorgen 4-8-52-0-1, Team 0-1-0-0-0. Totals 4-9-52-0-1.

RECEIVING -- Prairie Grove, Joseph Sims 1-13, Conner Hubbs 1-8. Totals 2-21. Clarksville, Gabe Kremers 2-61, Team 2-(-9). Totals 4-52.