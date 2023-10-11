Washington County 4-H Clubs

Washington County has multiple 4-H clubs for children and teenagers who are interested in becoming involved.

The purpose of 4-H is to give youth, ages 5 to 19, an opportunity to participate in the youth development educational program of the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service.

Youth in 4-H clubs will learn life skills, enhanced leadership skills and increase self-esteem while serving in a number of community service projects.

Participation in 4-H clubs gives young people an opportunity to compete in a number of competitive activities, attend camps and earn scholarships for education.

The following is a list of the 4-H clubs in western Washington County and where they meet. For more information about a club, call the Washington County Extension Service, 479-444-1755.

Brush Creek, Brush Creek Baptist.

Cove Creek Clever Clovers, American Legion Post 146, Prairie Grove.

Elkins, Elkins Community Center.

Garden Explorers Club, Cooperative Extension Service Office.

Goin' Showin', Pauline Whitaker Animal Science Arena.

Greenland, Greenland Community Center.

Hogeye, American Legion Post 146, Prairie Grove

4-H Junior Master Gardener 1.0, Pauline Whitaker Animal Science Arena.

Leadership Club, Pauline Whitaker Animal Science Arena.

Let's Sew, Cooperative Extension Service Office.

NWA Sharp Shooters, AGFC Ozark Highland Center.

Prairie Grove, Rheas Mill Community Center.

Teen Leaders, Cooperative Extension Service Office.

Vet Science, Cooperative Extension Office.

Washington County Advocates for a Drug-Free Tomorrow, Cooperative Extension Service Office.

Washington County Rabbit & Poultry Club, Cooperative Extension Service Office.

West Fork, SEEK Church, West Fork.

Winslow, Winslow Public Library or high school.

Young Riders, Pauline Whitaker Animal Science Arena.